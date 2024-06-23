OnePlus is widely rumored to introduce a more premium Android tablet in the following days. And now, the existence of the next-gen tablet has been confirmed through the leaked live shots, which seems closer to a hands-on than an actual leak if you ask us.

The new OnePlus tablet looks almost identical to the standard Pad

The set of photos was shared by frequent and reliable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, showing off the unannounced Pad in a closer view and many angles. Both the official keyboard and stylus pen that should be announced with the tablet are pictured along the tablet as well.

The new tablet appears to be identical to the Pad from last year. However, the bezels surrounding the display appear to be slightly thinner. With that, the new Pad is said to gain a slightly larger 12.1-inch display, so it's probably the new panel will take some space out from the bezels while keeping comparable dimensions.

OnePlus Pad Next-Gen is tipped to feature a larger and brighter display than the previous Pad. © Weibo However, the tablet sports the same design as the predecessor. © Weibo/u/digitalchatstation A new keyboard and stylus could be announced with the OnePlus Pad. © Weibo The new OnePlus Pad could launch along with a new stylus pen © Weibo

On the back, the familiar camera module is present, but the aluminum panel is depicted with a smoother surface and without the spun-metal styling found in the non-pro. It also shows a single main camera with an LED flash. Per report, the 13 MP sensor won't be upgraded, including the front-facing 8MP snapper, despite the Pro moniker.

A 'Pro' OnePlus keyboard and stylus on the way?

Another shot shows the tablet paired with a keyboard. The new Magnetic Keyboard has a larger trackpad and comes in a gray different finish, which is different from the one that debuted with the first Pad generation.

Besides the keyboard, a black stylus pen can also be noticed attached to the Pad Pro. It is believed this is an upgraded version of the current OnePlus Stylo and features a linear motor for haptics.

At the same time, the OnePlus Pad 2 is seen running on Android 14 OS. The leaker touts using the split screen mode in the upcoming slab is smoother, which could be a comparison to the Pad. The optimized performance is likely credited to the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that should power the Pad Pro.

Elsewhere, the tablet is said to arrive in memory configuration of 16/256 GB and 16/512 GB while battery capacity is the same as the Pad at 9,510 mAh. A more than decent 67-watt fast charging is also retained. There will be a faster connectivity, too, which includes a Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

One important thing that wasn't talked about was the price. It's unclear how much the OnePlus tablet will cost and when we can expect it to be available for purchase if ever the Chinese brand releases it globally.

With these specs, do you think the new OnePlus Pad is a better option than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9? We want to hear your opinion.