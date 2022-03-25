OnePlus Pad 5G tablet specs and price revealed ahead of launch

We could finally see the first tablet of OnePlus and it is going to launch in the first half of 2022. The alleged specs and price of OnePlus "Pad" have been shared on Twitter by a prominent leaker and these include a large OLED screen and a massive battery pack.

OnePlus is preparing to launch its first Android tablet.

OnePlus "Pad" may feature an OLED screen and a 5G connectivity.

Launch date is within the first half of 2022.

This year we have seen several Android manufacturers, especially the Chinese brands, joining the tablet market. We saw Oppo launching its tablet Pad, the same as Realme and Vivo with their first tablet form factor devices. Better late than never for OnePlus as reliable details about its first tablet start to emerge.

Big 12.4-inch OLED screen and 10,090 mAh battery in tow

Based on the information shared by leaker ShadowLeak, OnePlus Pad 5G will be the model's name for OnePlus' first tablet. The display is said to feature an OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and measured at 12.4-inch wide diagonally, making it larger than most competitors. It is then paired with a huge 10,090 mAh battery along with a decent 45W fast charging to fill its juices.

OnePlus 10 colors may come to OnePlus Pad tablet

Powering the OnePlus Pad 5G is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset based on a 7nm architecture. At first, it is questionable why OnePlus would go with this 2020 flagship SoC rather than stick with a midrange SoC. But in terms of performance, the Snapdragon 865 fares equal to better than most chipsets found in midrange devices this year.

Other mentioned specs are a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and surprisingly, a 3.5mm audio jack to pair the USB Type-C port. The tablet could run on Oxygen OS 13 found similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro on top of the Android 12. As usual, readers are advised to take all of these details with a grain of salt until the official announcement.

Pricing and storage variant of OnePlus Pad 5G in 2022

The only variant mentioned is 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. We don't know yet if it will be expanded through microSD card that will go along with the 5G-ready SIM card slot. As for the pricing, the 6 GB+128 GB will cost 2,999 Yuan or about ~$471. This retail price is of course for China and would differ in other markets once available.

Speaking of availability, OnePlus Pad is expected to arrive first in China within the first half of 2022. Also, according to @stufflistings, OnePlus' first tablet has already entered mass production and could become available in other countries soon after its China release - aligning very well with the leaked specifications of the device mentioned above.

With more brands starting to revive the tablet category, do you think it is necessary for you to own a tablet and smartphone at the same time? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!