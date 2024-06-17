Leaks about OnePlus's next-generation tablet, which might be in the form of the OnePlus Pad 2 or a more premium iteration of the original Pad, continue to pick up steam. Now, schematics of an unannounced OnePlus device allegedly seemingly surfaced today alongside its specifications confirming an earlier report in May .

In the X post by leaker Tech Info Socials, it showed schematics of the unannounced tablet, particularly the back portion that resembles the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Go. In addition, both the keyboard with a large trackpad and a new stylus alongside a linear motor that would be bundled with the tablet were also depicted.

The schematics of the alleged OnePlus' next-generation Android tablet with its keyboard and pen accessories. / © TechInfoSocials/Twitter

True 'Pro' specifications on the second-generation OnePlus Pad?

Diving deeper into the other details, the account interestingly mentioned the OnePlus Pad Pro instead of the Pad 2. A list of specifications suggested beefier internals which are in line with the previous leak last month.

Based on what was highlighted, the device has a larger display measuring 12.1 inches across diagonally with a 7:5 ratio, 3K resolution, and 900 nits of brightness. It also listed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset as the brain underneath the hood paired with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

What does all this tell us? OnePlus is going to beat Samsung to the punch by first launching a tablet equipped with the said flagship Qualcomm chip as the Galaxy Tab S10 is still not expected to arrive later this year.

The new chipset will also add a newer wireless standard, with the aforementioned OnePlus slab boasting Wi-Fi 7 on top of Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and NFC support to boot. Furthermore, the battery capacity seems to remain unchanged from the Pad, which measures 9,510 mAh with 67 watts fast charging.

The cameras are the other talking points worth mentioning, with the tablet sporting a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing snapper. These could very well be the same sensors found in the OnePlus Pad and would also support 4K video recording.

In a separate post, the leaker shared a certification associated with the tablet. Basically, OnePlus is set to make the upcoming Pad official by this month, at least in China. It's unclear when the device will be launched globally.

With a more powerful set of internal hardware, it also appears the tablet will most likely command a higher price tag than the OnePlus Pad which retails for $480. How much do you think it will cost? Share your predictions with us in the comments.