Hot topics

OnePlus' Next-gen Pad Tablet Loaded with Flagship Specs Leaked

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
OnePad Pro 2 Pro specs
© OnePlus, Edit by nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Leaks about OnePlus's next-generation tablet, which might be in the form of the OnePlus Pad 2 or a more premium iteration of the original Pad, continue to pick up steam. Now, schematics of an unannounced OnePlus device allegedly seemingly surfaced today alongside its specifications confirming an earlier report in May.

In the X post by leaker Tech Info Socials, it showed schematics of the unannounced tablet, particularly the back portion that resembles the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Go. In addition, both the keyboard with a large trackpad and a new stylus alongside a linear motor that would be bundled with the tablet were also depicted.

OnePlus Pad Pro specs and accessories
The schematics of the alleged OnePlus' next-generation Android tablet with its keyboard and pen accessories. / © TechInfoSocials/Twitter

True 'Pro' specifications on the second-generation OnePlus Pad?

Diving deeper into the other details, the account interestingly mentioned the OnePlus Pad Pro instead of the Pad 2. A list of specifications suggested beefier internals which are in line with the previous leak last month.

Based on what was highlighted, the device has a larger display measuring 12.1 inches across diagonally with a 7:5 ratio, 3K resolution, and 900 nits of brightness. It also listed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset as the brain underneath the hood paired with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

What does all this tell us? OnePlus is going to beat Samsung to the punch by first launching a tablet equipped with the said flagship Qualcomm chip as the Galaxy Tab S10 is still not expected to arrive later this year.

The new chipset will also add a newer wireless standard, with the aforementioned OnePlus slab boasting Wi-Fi 7 on top of Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and NFC support to boot. Furthermore, the battery capacity seems to remain unchanged from the Pad, which measures 9,510 mAh with 67 watts fast charging.

The cameras are the other talking points worth mentioning, with the tablet sporting a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing snapper. These could very well be the same sensors found in the OnePlus Pad and would also support 4K video recording.

In a separate post, the leaker shared a certification associated with the tablet. Basically, OnePlus is set to make the upcoming Pad official by this month, at least in China. It's unclear when the device will be launched globally.

With a more powerful set of internal hardware, it also appears the tablet will most likely command a higher price tag than the OnePlus Pad which retails for $480. How much do you think it will cost? Share your predictions with us in the comments.

Source: TechInfoSocials on X

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing