Following the release of the stable Android 15 update to Pixel devices earlier this week, more brands are detailing their own roadmaps for updates. Today, both OnePlus and Oppo have announced the timing for their respective Android skins, while teasing some major changes.

For OnePlus, the company revealed that it will officially unveil OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, on October 24—next Thursday. It's unclear if the announcement will coincide with an immediate public release, but that remains a possibility, as the company is already running a closed beta program.

Which OnePlus Devices Will Get OxygenOS 15?

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed which specific models will receive the update, but it’s likely to include the OnePlus 12 (review) and the OnePlus Open, both of which currently have beta builds of OxygenOS 15. It’s also safe to assume that the initial release will cover the OnePlus 12R (review), Pad 2 (review), Pad Pro, and Pad, before rolling out to more devices.

AI could be a big focus in OnePlus OxygenOS 15 update. / © OnePlus

Additionally, the company’s mid-range and budget models, such as the Nord N30 5G in the USA, Nord 4, Nord 3, Nord CE 4, and Nord CE 3 series, are expected to be supported. However, the timing of the update may vary across models and could depend on carrier approvals.

For a more detailed breakdown, we’ve provided a comprehensive list of OnePlus devices that are likely to receive the Android 15 update.

What New Features Can We Expect?

While details about OxygenOS 15 are still limited, we know that AI integration will be a key focus. OnePlus has hinted at major design changes, but Oppo’s recent preview of ColorOS 15 offers some clues, as OxygenOS 15 is expected to share many core features with Oppo's skin, differing mainly in branding and style.

We could see updates to the user interface, including a redesigned notification shade, revamped icons, and new animations. OnePlus has also teased a “unique design,” though specifics are still under wraps.

Rumors also suggest the inclusion of more AI-powered tools, such as a photo eraser similar to the iPhone’s “Clean Up” feature, and deeper integration with Gemini Live. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to confirm these updates.

Which changes or new features are you hoping to see in OxygenOS 15? Share your predictions in the comments below!