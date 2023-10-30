OnePlus Open Foldable is Found to Support Oppo's Pen

The OnePlus Open (review) with its top-class hardware makes it one of the best foldable smartphones you can buy today. But it's not that the Chinese brand has ticked all the right boxes on its first foldable as the device lacks a few important novelties like wireless charging and stylus support despite the premium price tag. However, it appears the Open is compatible with Oppo's Pen, though unofficially.

Over in a Reddit post, user Rashed341 has found out that the OnePlus Open works with the Oppo Pen, which is the stylus accessory paired with the Find N2 (review) and the Find N3 foldable smartphones of Oppo. The source even goes to demo the Oppo Pen being connected with the Open and has its dedicated settings page.

And as seen in the clip, the Open does responds to the taps and gestures input of the Oppo Pen. Unfortunately, actual writing and drawing with the Pen were not shown whether the Open's display will also support the 4096-level pressure sensitivity.

Oppo's Find N2 can be paired with an optional Oppo Pen / © NextPit

But for the $90 Pen specs, it can be magnetically attached to the sides of these Oppo Find N foldable phones. Plus, it requires wireless charging to refill its juice, and that is one feature the Open lacks and might hint why OnePlus is not officially marketing the compatibility.

Another Reddit user who also checked the compatibility of the stylus found out that there are software sections on the OnePlus Open suggesting support for pen inputs. This means that the Open could possibly work with other active styluses or pens as well. However, it's unclear what are the required stylus specs or type the Open will cater for at all.

Nonetheless, the finding does provide confirmation for those considering the OnePlus Open but were initially let down by the lack of official pen support. So in your case, would you intend to buy the Open after knowing it works with styluses? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.