OnePlus' first foldable smartphone , the OnePlus Open, was praised for its high-end specifications and capable camera in a slim profile. However, more than a year has passed without a successor from the Chinese brand. The wait might soon pay off, as the latest leaks hint at even more impressive hardware for the upcoming OnePlus Open 2.

Outlet Smartprix and prominent leakers Chunvnn and Yogesh Brar shared the unofficial render and key specifications of the OnePlus Open 2 that are purportedly based on the final prototype.

Wider Displays and a Bigger Battery?

The OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to maintain the original OnePlus Open's (review) design language but with enhancements to the cover and inner displays. The outer screen will reportedly measure 6.4 inches (AMOLED), while the inner screen expands to a spacious 8.0 inches, both supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution for an improved viewing experience.

The device is also said to feature an IPX8 water resistance rating, an upgrade from the Open's IPX4 rating. Impressively, despite being thinner at 10 mm when folded (compared to the Open’s 11.7 mm), it manages to pack a larger 5,900 mAh battery. This marks a significant increase from the 4,800 mAh capacity of its predecessor.

Purported OnePlus Open 2 design and main cover display, which is said to be wider at 8-inch. / © SmartPrix

Charging performance will also see a boost. The Open 2 is expected to support 85-watt wired charging (up from 67 watts) and introduce 50-watt wireless charging, a feature absent in the original Open.

OnePlus Open 2 Cameras to Rival the OnePlus 13?

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open 2 will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

As for its cameras, the device may share hardware with the upcoming OnePlus 13, including a 50 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide, and a 50 MP telephoto. However, it remains unclear if these will use the same sensors as the OnePlus 13. The front cameras are said to remain unchanged, offering 32 MP for the cover screen and 20 MP for the inner display.

The OnePlus Open 2 appears poised to set new benchmarks in the foldable smartphone category. Its thinner build, larger displays, bigger battery, and faster charging capabilities suggest a flagship-tier upgrade. However, these improvements could come with a price increase, details that will become clearer closer to launch.

The foldable is expected to run OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. Interestingly, it may share hardware with the Oppo Find N3, which is rumored to debut first in China in Q1 2025.

What do you think of these alleged OnePlus Open 2 specs? Are you looking to upgrade to it? We'd like to hear your thoughts.