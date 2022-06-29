OnePlus may soon launch a cheaper Nord smartwatch

OnePlus' budget Nord sub-brand may see a new smartwatch added to the list. The latest certification was spotted and shared by Stufflistings suggests the company may introduce the Nord Watch soon. It is expected that the budget smartwatch will arrive first in India before heading out globally, possibly to include the US.

TL;DR

OnePlus could be working on a Nord Watch.

It's the first smartwatch under the budget Nord sub-brand that will be launched soon.

Alleged Specs and the price of the Nord Watch are not yet revealed.

Very little details were mentioned aside from a confirmation that the watch with an "OPBBE22" model name is currently in a testing phase in India under the OnePlus Nord brand. The Nord Watch may officially arrive in Q3 this year, says the leaker.

Plausible features and specs of the OnePlus Nord Watch

Assuming that the purported OnePlus Nord Watch will carry attractive pricing, it could eventually end up a slightly toned-down version of the more expensive OnePlus Watch, launched last year. In reference, the OnePlus smartwatch features a circular OLED display measured at 1.4-inch similar to the bigger Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Other potential specs of the OnePlus Watch on this Nord version may include 1GB of RAM and GPS connectivity. An array of health sensors is highly anticipated such as heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking found on both recent Amazfit Bip 3 and Xiaomi Mi Band 7. Moreover, users may also look forward to robust battery life if the same capacity is used.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Nord Buds OnePlus Nord Buds is an affordable TWS with big audio drivers and long battery life. To device database

Pricing and availability of OnePlus Nord-branded smartwatch

The OnePlus Watch was priced at $160 (£149 / €160) when it was announced by the company last year. It is safe to say that Nord Watch will be positioned below this SRP considering that it's under the affordable sub-brand. More information might emerge about the alleged Nord smartwatch as well as the upcoming OnePlus Watch 2 and Band 2 in the coming months going to the event.

With OnePlus getting aggressive with its Nord lineup, do you think the company is going in the right direction? Hit us up with your answers below.