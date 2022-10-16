More speed: OnePlus' next Nord smartphone to get beefed up specs

OnePlus continues to commit with its budget formula through the Nord brand. The company's chief PR officer in the US has confirmed that OnePlus Nord N300, the successor to the N200 5G , will get a beefed-up charging speed for the same sub-$300 pricing. Unfortunately, there's still no exact release date for the upcoming midrange device.

TL;DR

OnePlus is teasing the Nord N300.

The budget device will feature a faster display and improved charging speed.

Pricing for the Nord N300 is still undisclosed.

According to Spenser Black, the head of OnePlus North America PR department, the OnePlus Nord N300 will arrive with a 33W charging speed. This is almost double what is offered by the N200 with 18W. Furthermore, the number is on par with the specs of OnePlus' other mid-rangers, the Nord N20 and Nord CE 2 Lite, both are available with global versions.

Besides the charging oomph, OnePlus also said that Nord N300 will benefit from a faster display refresh rate at 90Hz, though they haven't divulged if it is with the same LCD or a new AMOLED type. Another surprising change the company has confirmed is the choice of MediaTek chipset. Again, it's unclear which Dimensity processor model it would be.

OnePlus' display is a feast for the eyes and repeats content at 90 hertz. / © NextPit

Other hardware specs of the OnePlus Nord N300 remains a mystery. But it is safe to say that it could ship with Oxygen OS 12.1 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box, mirroring the flagship OnePlus 10T and OnePlus Nord 2T. Presumably, the device could also benefit from a camera update. Of course, we're only crossing our fingers here.

OnePlus Nord N300 pricing and availability

As regards the price, the Chinese company is keeping the sub-$300 category. Conversely, the OnePlus Nord N200 retails for $240 in the US or about $320 in Canada's currency.

OnePlus is expected to launch the Nord N300 around November. It's heading first on the state side and Canada. We are yet to find out if the unannounced midrange will be released in other markets as well.

Do you think OnePlus offers bang-for-the-buck Android smartphones? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.