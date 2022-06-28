OnePlus Nord N20 5G unlocked variant now available in the US

For the first time, OnePlus is now selling the unlocked Nord N20 5G in the US after once having been exclusively available from select carriers. Surprisingly, the unlocked variant of the Nord N20 costs $299 and works with most networks... Verizon is not at all supported.

TL;DR

OnePlus is now selling the Nord N20 5G unlocked in the US and Canada.

The Nord N20 comes with a more efficient, faster processor.

OnePlus Nord N20 is available for $299 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

If you're planning on getting the mid-range OnePlus Nord N20 5G, it is listed to be compatible with several carriers including T-Mobile, Mint, Google Fi, Simple Mobile, Ultra, and Telus in Canada. All these aforementioned networks get up to 5G support while only 4G LTE is compatible with AT&T, Cricket, and Tracfone.

OnePlus Nord N20 features 6.4-inch OLED screen, 64MP triple camera, and 33W fast charging / © OnePlus

You can buy the Nord N20 unlocked directly through carriers such as Mint Mobile or from OnePlus's website. However, the device is yet to be listed on Amazon and Best Buy. It is only available in a Blue Smoke color.

What's the difference between OnePlus Nord N20 and Nord N10

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is comparable to the 2020 Nord N10 5G but a little more expensive than the Nord N200. The difference between the Nord N10 starts with the display where the refresh rate is reduced to 60Hz from 90Hz while adding an under-display fingerprint sensor. Noticeably, the new device also gets a triple-camera setup compared with the quad-camera of its predecessor.

The rest of the specs of the Nord N20 include a faster Snapdragon 695 chipset, 128 GB on-board storage, 6 GB of RAM, and 4500 mAh battery. Because of the more efficient processor, the OnePlus Nord N20 offers longer battery life than most mid-range smartphones. OnePlus is yet to announce when you should expect an Android 12 update to the Nord N20 as the device still runs on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

Let us know in the comment section if you are upgrading to any OnePlus / Vivo / Oppo smartphone this year.