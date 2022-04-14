OnePlus Buds Pro got a 20% discount and a new silver color

OnePlus has just launched a new color for the OnePlus Buds Pro , its latest true wireless ANC earphones. So, in addition to the discounted Matte Black and Glossy White colors, you can buy the OnePlus Buds in Radiant Silver.

TL;DR

The OnePlus Buds Pro offer a very effective ANC and good sound quality.

OnePlus earphones cost $150.

They offer up to 48 hours of battery life and are IP55 certified.

The OnePlus Buds Pro are the latest true wireless earphones from the Chinese brand. They stand out among others by their value for money, their very good sound quality, and high-end technical specifications.

While they were only available in Matte Black or Glossy White until now, OnePlus has unveiled the Radiant Silver color that I personally find very attractive because it covers the entirety of the earphones, unlike the other two colors where the base is silver. This is a change from white or black earphones, a bit like Nothing with its transparent Ear (1).

In terms of technical features, the OnePlus Buds Pro offer everything you'd expect from true wireless headphones at this price or even more expensive models. There is support for ANC which is also very intuitive and efficient, SBC, AAC, and LHDC codecs as well as Bluetooth 5.2. The OnePlus Buds Pro also offer convenient features such as sound optimization with Hear ID, port detection, or Zen mode. In addition, the headphones offer up to 48 hours of battery life and are IP55 certified.

What do you think of the new Radiant Silver color of the OnePlus Buds Pro? Would you buy them in this color?