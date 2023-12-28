OnePlus Teases the Buds Pro 3 ANC In-Ears with 'Flagship Sound'

The start of 2024 will be a busy schedule for OnePlus, with the company set to launch the OnePlus 12R on January 4 in China before a global release on January 23 alongside the OnePlus 12 . Apart from the handset though, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are also tagged as well, which is confirmed in a teaser that reveals the updated design of the ANC wireless earbuds .

On OnePlus' Weibo channel, the company has started teasing the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which are successors to the Buds Pro 2 we reviewed earlier this year. In the material, the earbuds are fully presented in their true form with an updated exterior coming from the existing flagship OnePlus earbuds. However, the form is still familiar with a long stem on each bud while wrapped in a glossy finish.

OnePlus teases the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 ANC wireless earbuds, including the new color blue variant. / © Weibo/OnePlus

Additionally, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 seem to mimic the colorways of the OnePlus 12R. Aside from the black, a new playful blue is also shown and matches to the hue of the charging case.

Leaker Evan Blass has also posted on X an alleged official marketing image of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with the other contents of their retail packaging. Notably, the earbuds will come with replaceable ear tips, a two-tone USB-C charging cable, and the usual papers.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3's retail packaging will come with replaceable ear tips and USB cable / © X/u/EVleaks

Besides the “flagship sound quality” line, it's unclear what features or specs the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are bringing. Per rumor, the earbuds would boast new sound drivers and slightly lighter build. Plus, the battery capacity is said to be reduced compared to the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. It is safe to say the vital features are retained, including spatial audio, transparency mode, and adaptive noise-cancelling.

The cost of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is expected to be unchanged, which is at $179, although pricing in other markets should vary. If you can't wait for the 3rd gen in-ears, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are heavily discounted today over on Amazon.

Do you intend to buy the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 once they're launched? What do you think of their looks compared to Buds Pro 2? Share with us your answers in the comments.