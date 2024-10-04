Hot topics

OnePlus Buds 3 for 32% Off are Impressive ANC In-ears We Recommend

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
OnePlus Buds 3 official live photos
© OnePlus
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

While the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro are the company's latest and most feature-packed noise-canceling wireless earbuds, they can be pricey. If you're just in the market for relatively affordable but capable earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 3 are a solid choice. Today, they are on sale and you can pick them up for $67 from $99.

That's $32 off (32 percent) on the black OnePlus Buds 3. This also brings the earbuds to their new best price. The blue colorway is also on sale for $74, which is still a sizeable discount.

Why buy the OnePlus Buds 3

The OnePlus Buds 3 came to the scene in early 2024, bringing some of the nicest and most meaningful upgrades to the company's standard earbuds lineup. For example, their stem design is more ergonomic and more premium than before adding a snug and secure fit. They are also IP55 certified for dust and water resistance, making them more durable than their predecessors.

OnePlus fitted the Buds 3 with a dual driver similar to the Buds Pro 2 (review). This setup consists of a 10.4 mm woofer and a 6 mm tweeter for a cleaner output while also enhancing bass and treble ranges. The company touts the Buds 3 should deliver 'flagship' sound in an affordable package. The latest earbuds also feature spatial audio, which is first in the line, compatible with the high-res LHDC 5.0 codec, and Bluetooth 5.3.

OnePlus Buds 3 in black and blue colorways
OnePlus Buds 3 get touch-sensitive controls and replaceable ear tips. / © OnePlus

Regarding noise-canceling, they're also better at blocking industrial-borne noises including low-frequencies such as a busy street. Plus, they support a transparency mode similar to the pricier OnePlus earbuds options.

You can expect a longer listening time on the OnePlus Buds 3 with the earbuds rated up to 6.5 hours of playback with ANC enabled and up to 34 hours combined with the charging case. Wireless charging support is missing here, but the charging case has a fast wired charging feature.

Are you looking to buy the OnePlus Buds 3 at this cost? Which color are you picking? Let us know your plans in the comments.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing