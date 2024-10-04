While the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro are the company's latest and most feature-packed noise-canceling wireless earbuds , they can be pricey. If you're just in the market for relatively affordable but capable earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 3 are a solid choice. Today, they are on sale and you can pick them up for $67 from $99.

That's $32 off (32 percent) on the black OnePlus Buds 3. This also brings the earbuds to their new best price. The blue colorway is also on sale for $74, which is still a sizeable discount.

Why buy the OnePlus Buds 3

The OnePlus Buds 3 came to the scene in early 2024, bringing some of the nicest and most meaningful upgrades to the company's standard earbuds lineup. For example, their stem design is more ergonomic and more premium than before adding a snug and secure fit. They are also IP55 certified for dust and water resistance, making them more durable than their predecessors.

OnePlus fitted the Buds 3 with a dual driver similar to the Buds Pro 2 (review). This setup consists of a 10.4 mm woofer and a 6 mm tweeter for a cleaner output while also enhancing bass and treble ranges. The company touts the Buds 3 should deliver 'flagship' sound in an affordable package. The latest earbuds also feature spatial audio, which is first in the line, compatible with the high-res LHDC 5.0 codec, and Bluetooth 5.3.

OnePlus Buds 3 get touch-sensitive controls and replaceable ear tips. / © OnePlus

Regarding noise-canceling, they're also better at blocking industrial-borne noises including low-frequencies such as a busy street. Plus, they support a transparency mode similar to the pricier OnePlus earbuds options.

You can expect a longer listening time on the OnePlus Buds 3 with the earbuds rated up to 6.5 hours of playback with ANC enabled and up to 34 hours combined with the charging case. Wireless charging support is missing here, but the charging case has a fast wired charging feature.

