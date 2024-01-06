OnePlus Buds 3 Get ANC and Spatial Sound for a Cheap Price

OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone in China, also known as OnePlus 12R in global markets . Along with the budget flagship Android device, the company has made the OnePlus Buds 3 official, which could also launch in internationally including in the USA and Europe.

The OnePlus Buds 3 were already teased by OnePlus at the end of last year, with the design mirroring the hairdryer form of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 that we reviewed. The notable difference is that the affordable earbuds get a glossier exterior that wrap almost on the rounded cans. Additionally, the lightweight buds have an IP55 dust-and-water resistance rating and come with touch sensitive controls on their stem.

Apart from the popular and signature black, a new light blue colorway debuts with the OnePlus Buds 3 as well. This matches the finish of the wearable's charging case. Similarly, the OnePlus 12R handset is offered with the same hue.

As regards the audio side, the OnePlus Buds 3 are packed with the same dual sound drivers as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The Chinese brand says users should expect 'flagship' quality sound with this set up. However, it's unclear whether the promise will live up in a real-life scenario. OnePlus' Buds 3 are high-res certified and support spatial audio, plus they're compatible with the LHDC 5.0 codec via Bluetooth 5.3.

OnePlus Buds 3 get touch controls and replaceable ear tips. / © OnePlus

OnePlus rates the Buds 3's adaptive ANC function to block ambient noises for up to 49 db level. This is managed by three microphones integrated on each bud. There are also lower steps of 10 dB and 20 dB and these work with the transparency mode.

The Buds 3 get more than average battery life with up to 10 hours on the buds and up to 44 hours with the case. These numbers are lower if ANC is enabled, putting them at 6.5 hours and 28 hours, respectively. In terms of actual capacity, the buds get 58 mAh and 520 mAh in the charging case. For comparison, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have slightly lower endurance at 39 hours with ANC disabled.

The OnePlus Buds 3 cost 500 CNY or roughly $70 USD. The price outside China may likely vary, although we will only find out for how much exactly when they are launched globally on January 23. If you can't wait, the Buds Pro 2 are on sale right now.

Do the OnePlus Buds 3 make a good set of earphones for their price? Would you consider buying them if they are launched at sub $100? Share with us your answers in the comments.