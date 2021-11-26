OnePlus 9 Pro: The Gaming Phone Champion is now 25% Off on Amazon

The underdog of most of our flagship lists managed to get a lot of attention lately, shattering all expectations by being one of the best gaming smartphones on the market. The OnePlus 9 Pro , our Android Gaming Champion is now featured at a great Black Friday deal on Amazon .

The OnePlus 9 Pro is 25% off on Amazon.

Instead of $1,069.99 the device sells for $799.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is known for strong gaming performance and a full, balanced feature set.

Are you looking for your next gaming phone? What if I told you that with this Black Friday Deal from Amazon you will get exactly what you need. The OnePlus 9 Pro dominated our Best Gaming Phone list with its full feature set. It simply makes no concessions.

So if you need a phone that is not just excellent at gaming but also offers all the polishing of flagship devices like often security updates, excellent cameras from Hasselblad and only 15 minutes of charging time!

OnePlus 9 Pro: A gaming champion

A Pro for gaming Pro's / © OnePlus

Smartphones are the largest gaming platform, surpassing both consoles and PCs. With that, games in smartphones are becoming more and more refined with better graphics and gameplay that matches that of games from other platforms. But this means that requirements also rise.

But the OnePlus 9 Pro does not just offer one of the fastest SoC from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888, but also a wide range of features that are not found in other gaming phones. 5G connectivity, a constellation of cameras by Hasselblad that shoot amazing pictures, and also an excellent 120Hz display.

More Information: Product OnePlus 9 Pro Picture Good The Fluid Amoled 120 Hz display

Snapdragon 888

65W wired and 50W wireless Warp Charge

The versatile camera module

Clear improvements to the camera

IP68 rating

65W charger included Bad Classy design but too conventional

The zoom is still limited

The "gaming pro" mode is too gadgety Rating Go to review

What really makes the OnePlus 9 Pro special is the fact that it brings all those things nicely together at a very competitive price that is a lot cheaper than devices with similar features.

That's it for this quick deal, are you interested in gaming phones? Let me know in the comments below!