OnePlus is gearing up to announce the OnePlus 13 internationally this week. While some key specifications have already been teased, the company has retained a few major features under wraps, including its ingress protection. However, OnePlus has now confirmed the global OnePlus 13 will maintain the upgraded dust and water resistance of its Chinese counterpart.

In recent years, OnePlus typically opted for lower IP ratings. For instance, last year’s OnePlus 12 (review) only offered an IP65 rating, which lagged behind the IP68 standard found in many competing flagships. This trend changes with the OnePlus 13, which debuted in China boasting an IP68/IP69 rating.

How Robust is the New OnePlus 13?

In a statement to Android Authority, OnePlus confirmed that the global version of the OnePlus 13 will share the same IP68/IP69 rating as the Chinese variant. This means the device is certified to withstand dust and continuous immersion in water beyond 1.5 meters for over an hour. Additionally, the IP69 certification ensures protection against high-pressure and high-temperature water impact.

Compared to the OnePlus 12's IP65 rating, this marks a significant leap in durability. It also places the OnePlus 13 on par with, and in some respects ahead of, competitors like the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) and Xiaomi 15 Pro, both of which feature IP68 ratings.

A OnePlus 13 smartphone lying on a dark wooden surface, showcasing its sleek design and triple camera setup.
OnePlus 13 is available in a new eco-leather finish which uses scratch-resistant micro-fiber vegan leather. / © OnePlus

Beyond better dust and water resistance, the OnePlus 13 incorporates a custom crystal shield made of ceramic glass, offering greater scratch and crack resistance than the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 used in the OnePlus 12. The device also features an aluminum chassis and is available with eco-leather or glass back panels. Despite these durability upgrades, the OnePlus 13 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to share many specifications with its Chinese counterpart. These include a slightly improved and brighter AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and a larger 6,000 mAh battery. In terms of its cameras, the device retains the 50 MP main sensor while introducing a new 50 MP telephoto lens and a 50 MP ultra wide-angle camera.

The OnePlus 13 is set to launch globally on January 7, accompanied by the budget-friendly OnePlus 13R and the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

