OnePlus once again launched its flagship phones earlier than the competition, with its usual double release with a traditional high-end premium model and a budget-friendly R phone. While they look the same and offer largely the same experience, there are a number of differences between the two OnePlus models. Keep reading to find which one suits you better.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R Compared

OnePlus 13 Series Product OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13R Image Review OnePlus 13 Review OnePlus 13R Review Display 6.82-inch LTPO OLED

3168 x 1440 pixels

1-120 Hz refresh rate 6.78-inch LTPO OLED

2780 x 1264 pixels

1-120 Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory 12/16 GB LPDDR5X

256/512 GB UFS 4.0

No memory expansion 12 GB LPDDR5X

256 GB UFS 4.0

No memory expansion OS OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 Camera Main: 50 MP | f/1.6 | 23 mm | OIS

Ultra-Wide: 50 MP | f/2.0 | 15 mm

3x telephoto: 50 MP | f/2.6 | 73 mm | OIS

Selfie: 32 MP | f/2.4 | 21 mm Main: 50 MP | f/1.8 | 24 mm | OIS

Ultra-Wide: 8 MP | f/2.2 | 16 mm

2x telephoto: 50 MP | f/2.0 | 47 mm

Selfie: 16 MP | f/2.4 Battery 6000 mAh

80 W wired charging

50 W wireless charging 6000 mAh

80 W wired charging

Connectivity 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 | NFC 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 | NFC Dimensions and weight 162.9 x 76.5 mm x 8.5/8.9 mm, 213/210 g 161.7 x 75.8 x 8.02 mm, 206 g Offers*

Unlike in previous generations, the flagship and "premium affordable" models are closer than ever in 2025. Both phones feature a true set of triple cameras (while the 12R replaced a telephoto lens with a useless macro camera), and similar battery specifications. However, there are still several important differences, reflected in the $300 price difference.

We will cover how both 2025 OnePlus phones differ by analyzing different categories, and you can use the links below (or in the navigation menu to the right) to go straight to the section that matters most to you.

OnePlus 13 vs. 13R: Display and Design

The first big difference between the two phones is in the design and material selection. The OnePlus 13R goes for a sleek and elegant matte glass back, with flat sides, while the flagship OnePlus 13 has some curves on the back panel, which can be optionally finished in "vegan leather", like the blue version tested by Camila Rinaldi.

The OnePlus 13 camera system, led by its Hasselblad partnership. © nextpit With a discreet camera bump, this is a sleek design for a flagship. © nextpit The OnePlus 13 display is large, vibrant, and bright. © nextpit When held with one hand, I find it quite difficult to reach the volume up key. © nextpit Close-up of the OnePlus 13 USB-C port on the bottom edge. © nextpit The OnePlus 13 touch display is highly responsive, making it ideal for gaming. © nextpit Here, it’s clear how sleek the camera module is. © nextpit The front camera does a great job with videos and especially in Portrait mode. © nextpit Although this is a large phone, holding it with one hand to take pictures is not a problem, especially because its design is well-balanced. © nextpit The phone charges from 1% to 100% in just 40 minutes. © nextpit When using a MagSafe case, the OnePlus 13 is compatible with Qi2 accessories. © nextpit

Both models feature some level of water and dust protection [https://www.nextpit.com/ip-rating-explained-water-and-dust-protection ], with the OnePlus 13 rated at IP69, for total dust-proofing and resistance against pressurized water jets (plus water immersion), while the OnePlus 13R is rated at IP65: Dust-proof, but only certified to resist against light water splashes.

The OnePlus 13R boasts a sleek square design, offering a refined aesthetic and a very comfortable grip. © nextpit The camera module features a versatile trio: a wide camera, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide camera. © nextpit The SIM card tray is neatly positioned along the bottom edge of the OnePlus 13R, ensuring easy access. © nextpit The front camera has a 16 MP sensor and captures decent portrait images with satisfactory detail. © nextpit The OnePlus 13R includes the signature Alert Slider, offering three positions: Ring, Vibrate, and Silent for convenient mode switching. © nextpit The 6.78-inch display is large and offers a QHD+ resolution, making it suitable for media consumption. © nextpit What's new in the OnePlus 13R camera system? The macro lens is gone, making way for other upgrades. © nextpit The OnePlus 13R’s 120 Hz display ensures smooth visuals, making it well-suited for an immersive gaming experience. © nextpit OnePlus reigns supreme in fast charging, and the best part? The superfast charging brick comes included in the box. © nextpit

Both phones pack big LTPO OLED screens, sized 6.78 and 6.82 for the 13R and 13, respectively. The resolution is also different, with more pixel density on the OnePlus 13 (510 DPI vs 450 DPI), but the same 4500 nits peak brightness, according to the manufacturer. A sign of change in flagship designs, the OnePlus 13 uses a flat display, abandoning the trend of curved-edges seen in previous generations.

And long-time fans of the brand will be pleased to know that the alert slider is back on both models. Something that could not be taken for granted after the outcry caused by the OnePlus 10T launch.

OnePlus 13 vs. 13R: Performance and Connectivity

On the connectivity front, both models offer the same feature set with the latest standards including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. Although not listed in the official spec sheets, the OnePlus 13R supports eSIM like its flagship brother, at least according to the brand's US profile on Twitter. There is no mention of UWB support in either phone, however.

On the inside, the OnePlus duo is powered by different generations of flagship Qualcomm processors. While the OnePlus 13R packs the previous gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the OnePlus 13 comes with the newest Snapdragon 8 Elite onboard.

OnePlus 13

(Snapdragon 8 Elite) OnePlus 13R

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) OnePlus 12

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) OnePlus 12R

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) AnTuTu 2,695,676 1,919,579 - 1,307,367 3DMark Wild Life

Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 8,751

Worst loop: 4,410

Stability: 50.4% Best loop: 4,533

Worst loop: 3,475

Stability: 76.6% Best loop: 5,049

Worst loop: 2,764

Stability: 54.5% Best loop: 3,660

Worst loop: 2,462

Stability: 67.3% Geekbench 6 Single: 3,125

Multi: 9,697 Single: 2,232

Multi: 6,621 - Single: 1,561

Multi: 5,142

Not only does the OnePlus 13 pack a more powerful chip, in both daily tasks and gaming, it can be bought with more RAM. In our tests, the flagship model put the newest chip to good use, with a clear generational upgrade compared to the OnePlus 13R.

However, the Snapdragon 8 Elite tended to throttle down under heavier tasks, such as the 3D Mark stress test, on which it dropped its performance to almost 50% of its original numbers to avoid overheating. Even so, the worst score for the OnePlus 13 was still comparable to the OnePlus 13R under its best-case scenario.

OnePlus 13 vs. 13R: Cameras and Image Quality

While the difference in camera setup used to be even bigger, this category is still the main difference between the two OnePlus flagships for most users. 2025 brings a real triple camera kit for both models—no useless macro camera, thank you—with a main+ultra-wide+telephoto line-up.

The Hasselblad partnership is back once again on the OnePlus 13. / © nextpit

The similarities, however, end there. While both phones are equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony main sensor, the OnePlus 13 features more premium components, with a bigger sensor and faster, more complex, lens for more light sensitivity. My colleague Camila Rinaldi found that low-light photography was noticeably better on the more expensive model, confirming the component choices.

The OnePlus 13R boasts a capable camera and excellent performance for the price. / © nextpit

For the ultra-wide camera, OnePlus does not even specify the sensor used on the 13R, which only features 8 megapixels, versus 50 on the 13. Besides resolution, the sensor used is much smaller and uses a simpler lens array on top of it. The result is less detail and sharpness for wider shots. Hint: You might want to consider using the panorama mode with the main camera instead.

As for the telephoto camera, the formula still applies: The OnePlus 13 features a bigger sensor with a brighter, more complex lens. Besides that, only the OnePlus 13 offers optical image stabilization (OIS) on the ultra-wide camera, and to top it off, while the OnePlus 13R reaches 2x optical magnification, the OnePlus 13 has 3x zoom.

In the end, not only does the OnePlus 13 pack a sharper camera kit overall it is also the most versatile. The lack of Hasselblad branding on the 13R was an early sign of that split, but you can check how each phone performs in our galleries below, tap or click on the photo to see them expanded

OnePlus 13 image samples

Ultra-wide camera 0,6x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Main camera 2x © nextpit Telephoto camera 3x © nextpit Digital zoom 6x © nextpit Digital zoom 30x + AI © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Main camera 2x © nextpit Front camera 1x © nextpit Front camera 1x — Portrait mode © nextpit Main camera 1x — Portrait mode © nextpit Main camera 1x — Portrait mode © nextpit AI Reflection Eraser Off © nextpit AI Reflection Eraser On © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Front camera 1x — Portrait mode © nextpit Front camera 1x © nextpit

OnePlus 13R image samples

Main camera 1x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Ultra-wide camera 0,6x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit 10x digital zoom + AI optimization © nextpit Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit AI Reflection Eraser Off © nextpit AI Reflection Eraser On © nextpit Front camera © nextpit Front camera Portrait Mode © nextpit Front camera Portrait Mode © nextpit Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Front camera Portrait Mode © nextpit Front camera Portrait Mode © nextpit

OnePlus 13 vs. 13R: Software and updates

On the software side, we have a tie. Both phones come with Android 15 under the OxygenOS 15 customizations. The system now offers a couple of AI features created by Google and Oppo. Despite early worries about OxygenOS losing its lightweight feel and snappiness due to OnePlus folding back into Oppo, our feeling is that the system still has its trademark features, and feels different enough compared to ColorOS.

Better yet, the company now promises four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates for both phones, ensuring that they remain safe to use, and keep app compatibility for longer. It is not on the same level as Google Pixel and Galaxy flagship's seven-year promise, but still good enough for most people to use the device and hand them over to a relative.

OnePlus 13 vs. 13R: Battery and charging

Like its Chinese rivals, OnePlus/Oppo is currently experimenting with different battery chemistries. The result is that both OnePlus 13 phones offer an impressive 6,000 mAh battery without compromising on the thinness side. In the US, both models also include a charger, but only the OnePlus 13 comes with an adapter rated for the maximum input power (80 W). The OnePlus 13R comes with “only” a 55 W adapter.

Only the OnePlus 13 includes an 80W charger. The OnePlus 13R includes a 55 W adapter. / © nextpit

In our test, the 55 W adapter charged the OnePlus 13R in 60 minutes, while the OnePlus 13 took only 40 minutes for a full charge. When it comes to wireless charging, only the flagship OnePlus 13 offers the feature, at up to 50 W using a proprietary stand.

Speaking of standards, the OnePlus 13 does not offer magnetic alignment for Qi2 chargers, to use a Qi2 power bank or charging puck you will need to buy an optional case with magnets. Not unlike other Android flagships in 2025.

When using a MagSafe case, the OnePlus 13 is compatible with Qi2 accessories. / © nextpit

Battery runtimes should be more than enough for a full day of usage. The OnePlus 13R reached 20h56min on our standard PCMark battery test, while the flagship model scored 20h28 on the simulated workflow.

OnePlus 13 vs. 13R: Conclusion

Both phones are sufficiently different enough to cover distinct markets, making recommendations easy. If you want a pure flagship experience, and money is no object, then the OnePlus 13 is the phone for you. On the other hand, if you want a premium experience but don't want to invest $900, the OnePlus 13R is a perfectly fine alternative for $300 less.

Summary Buy OnePlus 13R Good Stylish, square design

Big, vibrant display

Reliable performance

Versatile cameras

All-day battery life Bad Limited to one size

No wireless charging

Basic IP65 water resistance Go to review OnePlus 13R

The main tradeoffs on the OnePlus 13R are the less powerful camera kit and the lack of wireless charging. Besides that, there is a difference in processor and performance, but unless you are a hardcore gamer, we believe you won't notice any difference.

Summary Buy OnePlus 13 Good Big, vibrant display

Consistent performance

Versatile camera module

All-day battery life

IP68 and IP69 Certifications Bad Available in only one size

Protective film on display is noticeable at the edges

Qi2 support requires a MagSafe-compatible phone case Go to review OnePlus 13

Not that the OnePlus 13 is a bad choice, mind you. In fact, it is the fastest Android phone we tested. Helped by the fact that it is one of the first models in the West powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite that should be equipping most Android flagships in 2025.