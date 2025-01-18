Hot topics

OnePlus 13 vs 13R
© nextpit
Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima Writer

OnePlus once again launched its flagship phones earlier than the competition, with its usual double release with a traditional high-end premium model and a budget-friendly R phone. While they look the same and offer largely the same experience, there are a number of differences between the two OnePlus models. Keep reading to find which one suits you better.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R Compared

  OnePlus 13 Series
Product
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13R
Image OnePlus 13 Product Image OnePlus 13R Product Image
Review
OnePlus 13 Review
OnePlus 13R Review
Display
  • 6.82-inch LTPO OLED
    3168 x 1440 pixels
    1-120 Hz refresh rate
  • 6.78-inch LTPO OLED
    2780 x 1264 pixels
    1-120 Hz refresh rate
Processor
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Memory
  • 12/16 GB LPDDR5X
    256/512 GB UFS 4.0
    No memory expansion
  • 12 GB LPDDR5X
    256 GB UFS 4.0
    No memory expansion
OS
  • OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15
  • OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15
Camera
  • Main: 50 MP | f/1.6 | 23 mm | OIS
    Ultra-Wide: 50 MP | f/2.0 | 15 mm
    3x telephoto: 50 MP | f/2.6 | 73 mm | OIS
    Selfie: 32 MP | f/2.4 | 21 mm
  • Main: 50 MP | f/1.8 | 24 mm | OIS
    Ultra-Wide: 8 MP | f/2.2 | 16 mm
    2x telephoto: 50 MP | f/2.0 | 47 mm 
    Selfie: 16 MP | f/2.4
Battery
  • 6000 mAh
    80 W wired charging
    50 W wireless charging
  • 6000 mAh
    80 W wired charging
     
Connectivity
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 | NFC
  • 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.4 | NFC
Dimensions and weight
  • 162.9 x 76.5 mm x 8.5/8.9 mm, 213/210 g
  • 161.7 x 75.8 x 8.02 mm, 206 g
Offers*

Unlike in previous generations, the flagship and "premium affordable" models are closer than ever in 2025. Both phones feature a true set of triple cameras (while the 12R replaced a telephoto lens with a useless macro camera), and similar battery specifications. However, there are still several important differences, reflected in the $300 price difference.

We will cover how both 2025 OnePlus phones differ by analyzing different categories, and you can use the links below (or in the navigation menu to the right) to go straight to the section that matters most to you.

OnePlus 13 vs. 13R: Display and Design

The first big difference between the two phones is in the design and material selection. The OnePlus 13R goes for a sleek and elegant matte glass back, with flat sides, while the flagship OnePlus 13 has some curves on the back panel, which can be optionally finished in "vegan leather", like the blue version tested by Camila Rinaldi.

A person holding the blue back of a OnePlus 13 smartphone, showcasing its camera design.
The OnePlus 13 camera system, led by its Hasselblad partnership. © nextpit
A person holding a OnePlus 13 smartphone, showing its sleek side profile.
With a discreet camera bump, this is a sleek design for a flagship. © nextpit
A person holding a OnePlus 13 smartphone displaying the home screen with time and apps.
The OnePlus 13 display is large, vibrant, and bright. © nextpit
A person holding a OnePlus 13 smartphone, focusing on the screen.
When held with one hand, I find it quite difficult to reach the volume up key. © nextpit
Close-up of a OnePlus 13 smartphone, showing ports and buttons from the top edge.
Close-up of the OnePlus 13 USB-C port on the bottom edge. © nextpit
A person gaming on a OnePlus 13 smartphone, showing a battle scene on the screen.
The OnePlus 13 touch display is highly responsive, making it ideal for gaming. © nextpit
A person holding the OnePlus 13 smartphone, showcasing its sleek design and camera module.
Here, it’s clear how sleek the camera module is. © nextpit
Close-up of a smartphone displaying the time 15:41 on Monday, January 6, with a mountain background.
The front camera does a great job with videos and especially in Portrait mode. © nextpit
A person holding a blue OnePlus 13 smartphone with three rear cameras, focused on taking a photo.
Although this is a large phone, holding it with one hand to take pictures is not a problem, especially because its design is well-balanced. © nextpit
A person holding a OnePlus 13 smartphone displaying 44.39% battery and the time 16:40.
The phone charges from 1% to 100% in just 40 minutes. © nextpit
A person holding a OnePlus 13 smartphone with a camera attachment.
When using a MagSafe case, the OnePlus 13 is compatible with Qi2 accessories. © nextpit

Both models feature some level of water and dust protection [https://www.nextpit.com/ip-rating-explained-water-and-dust-protection ], with the OnePlus 13 rated at IP69, for total dust-proofing and resistance against pressurized water jets (plus water immersion), while the OnePlus 13R is rated at IP65: Dust-proof, but only certified to resist against light water splashes.

Close-up of a person's hand holding a OnePlus 13R smartphone, showing buttons and camera design.
The OnePlus 13R boasts a sleek square design, offering a refined aesthetic and a very comfortable grip. © nextpit
A close-up of a OnePlus 13R smartphone being held by a person, showing its rear camera design.
The camera module features a versatile trio: a wide camera, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide camera. © nextpit
A hand holding the top edge of a OnePlus 13R smartphone, showing the sim card slot and USB-C port.
The SIM card tray is neatly positioned along the bottom edge of the OnePlus 13R, ensuring easy access. © nextpit
Close-up of a smartphone displaying the time 2:21 and date January 9 with a clear blue background.
The front camera has a 16 MP sensor and captures decent portrait images with satisfactory detail. © nextpit
Close-up of the OnePlus 13R smartphone, highlighting the side buttons and camera module.
The OnePlus 13R includes the signature Alert Slider, offering three positions: Ring, Vibrate, and Silent for convenient mode switching. © nextpit
A person holding a OnePlus 13R smartphone displaying the time 2:12 and various app icons.
The 6.78-inch display is large and offers a QHD+ resolution, making it suitable for media consumption. © nextpit
A person holds a OnePlus 13R smartphone displaying its rear camera design.
What's new in the OnePlus 13R camera system? The macro lens is gone, making way for other upgrades. © nextpit
A person playing a mobile game on a smartphone, showcasing the OnePlus 13R's gaming capabilities.
The OnePlus 13R’s 120 Hz display ensures smooth visuals, making it well-suited for an immersive gaming experience. © nextpit
A person holding a OnePlus 13R smartphone displaying the time and battery status, plugged into a charger.
OnePlus reigns supreme in fast charging, and the best part? The superfast charging brick comes included in the box. © nextpit

Both phones pack big LTPO OLED screens, sized 6.78 and 6.82 for the 13R and 13, respectively. The resolution is also different, with more pixel density on the OnePlus 13 (510 DPI vs 450 DPI), but the same 4500 nits peak brightness, according to the manufacturer. A sign of change in flagship designs, the OnePlus 13 uses a flat display, abandoning the trend of curved-edges seen in previous generations.

And long-time fans of the brand will be pleased to know that the alert slider is back on both models. Something that could not be taken for granted after the outcry caused by the OnePlus 10T launch.

OnePlus 13 vs. 13R: Performance and Connectivity

On the connectivity front, both models offer the same feature set with the latest standards including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. Although not listed in the official spec sheets, the OnePlus 13R supports eSIM like its flagship brother, at least according to the brand's US profile on Twitter. There is no mention of UWB support in either phone, however.

On the inside, the OnePlus duo is powered by different generations of flagship Qualcomm processors. While the OnePlus 13R packs the previous gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the OnePlus 13 comes with the newest Snapdragon 8 Elite onboard.

  OnePlus 13
(Snapdragon 8 Elite)		 OnePlus 13R
(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)		 OnePlus 12
(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)		 OnePlus 12R
(Snapdragon 8 Gen 2)
AnTuTu 2,695,676 1,919,579 - 1,307,367
3DMark Wild Life
Extreme Stress Test		 Best loop: 8,751
Worst loop: 4,410
Stability: 50.4%		 Best loop: 4,533
Worst loop: 3,475
Stability: 76.6%		 Best loop: 5,049
Worst loop: 2,764
Stability: 54.5%		 Best loop: 3,660
Worst loop: 2,462
Stability: 67.3%
Geekbench 6 Single: 3,125
Multi: 9,697		 Single: 2,232
Multi: 6,621		 - Single: 1,561
Multi: 5,142

Not only does the OnePlus 13 pack a more powerful chip, in both daily tasks and gaming, it can be bought with more RAM. In our tests, the flagship model put the newest chip to good use, with a clear generational upgrade compared to the OnePlus 13R.

However, the Snapdragon 8 Elite tended to throttle down under heavier tasks, such as the 3D Mark stress test, on which it dropped its performance to almost 50% of its original numbers to avoid overheating. Even so, the worst score for the OnePlus 13 was still comparable to the OnePlus 13R under its best-case scenario.

OnePlus 13 vs. 13R: Cameras and Image Quality

While the difference in camera setup used to be even bigger, this category is still the main difference between the two OnePlus flagships for most users. 2025 brings a real triple camera kit for both models—no useless macro camera, thank you—with a main+ultra-wide+telephoto line-up.

A person holding a blue OnePlus 13 smartphone with three rear cameras, focused on taking a photo.
The Hasselblad partnership is back once again on the OnePlus 13. / © nextpit

The similarities, however, end there. While both phones are equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony main sensor, the OnePlus 13 features more premium components, with a bigger sensor and faster, more complex, lens for more light sensitivity. My colleague Camila Rinaldi found that low-light photography was noticeably better on the more expensive model, confirming the component choices.

A person holding the back of a OnePlus 13R smartphone, showcasing its camera design.
The OnePlus 13R boasts a capable camera and excellent performance for the price. / © nextpit

For the ultra-wide camera, OnePlus does not even specify the sensor used on the 13R, which only features 8 megapixels, versus 50 on the 13. Besides resolution, the sensor used is much smaller and uses a simpler lens array on top of it. The result is less detail and sharpness for wider shots. Hint: You might want to consider using the panorama mode with the main camera instead.

As for the telephoto camera, the formula still applies: The OnePlus 13 features a bigger sensor with a brighter, more complex lens. Besides that, only the OnePlus 13 offers optical image stabilization (OIS) on the ultra-wide camera, and to top it off, while the OnePlus 13R reaches 2x optical magnification, the OnePlus 13 has 3x zoom.

In the end, not only does the OnePlus 13 pack a sharper camera kit overall it is also the most versatile. The lack of Hasselblad branding on the 13R was an early sign of that split, but you can check how each phone performs in our galleries below, tap or click on the photo to see them expanded 

OnePlus 13 image samples

A large cruise ship docked near rocky shore under cloudy skies.
Ultra-wide camera 0,6x © nextpit
A large cruise ship docked near rocky shores with a cloudy sky overhead.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
A large cruise ship, Allure of the Seas, docked near rocky shore with waves crashing in the foreground.
Main camera 2x © nextpit
A large cruise ship, Allure of the Seas, docked near rocky shores with blue waters in the foreground.
Telephoto camera 3x © nextpit
A large cruise ship with lifeboats, featuring the Royal Caribbean logo, docked in turquoise waters.
Digital zoom 6x © nextpit
Two yellow lifeboats labeled '13' mounted on a ship's side.
Digital zoom 30x + AI © nextpit
A balcony with a table and chairs overlooking the sea, with a laptop and a drink on the table.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
A colorful chair by a large window with a view of a turquoise sea and distant island.
Main camera 2x © nextpit
A person making a peace sign on a balcony with ocean views in the background.
Front camera 1x © nextpit
A person with short gray hair smiling on a boat with water and cloudy sky in the background.
Front camera 1x — Portrait mode © nextpit
A woman with short hair in a black outfit stands with hands clasped, smiling in a well-lit room.
Main camera 1x — Portrait mode © nextpit
A person in a black outfit stands with hands clasped, looking thoughtfully in a well-lit room.
Main camera 1x — Portrait mode © nextpit
A person sitting at a wooden table, wearing a smartwatch and looking at the camera in a gray-walled room.
AI Reflection Eraser Off © nextpit
A woman with short hair sits at a table, wearing a black turtleneck and smartwatch.
AI Reflection Eraser On © nextpit
A busy street at night with wet pavement, illuminated buildings, and the TV tower in the background.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
A busy street scene at night with cars and a restaurant named 'SHINJU' illuminated in red lights.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
Night view of a restaurant with glowing lanterns and plants lining the walkway.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
Night view of a restaurant named 'MANI' with colorful lighting and parked bikes and scooters.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
A brightly lit storefront at night featuring mannequins and colorful displays.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
Night view of a street with parked cars, featuring a distant tower in Berlin.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
Two boxes of flowers with green stems, red and dark blooms, beside a sign that says 'Flowers are inside.'
Main camera 1x © nextpit
A display of flower bouquets in various colors and types, with a price tag of 10€ on one bouquet.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
A person with short hair wearing a black jacket stands on a street at night.
Front camera 1x — Portrait mode © nextpit
A woman with short hair wearing a floral jacket poses for a selfie at night near the ocean.
Front camera 1x © nextpit

OnePlus 13R image samples

The exterior of Rice and Shine, a Vietnamese restaurant with wooden tables and colorful lanterns.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
A close-up of vibrant pink flowers with spiky petals and green leaves in a decorative arrangement.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
A basket filled with ripe, red tomatoes with green stems.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
A corner building with balconies on a rainy day, surrounded by a wet street and overcast sky.
Ultra-wide camera 0,6x © nextpit
A corner building with multiple windows, featuring a statue above the entrance on a rainy day.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
A building corner with an ornate statue, large windows, and a sign for 'nomad' cafe.
Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit
A statue of a woman holding flowers on a building facade.
10x digital zoom + AI optimization © nextpit
A restaurant named MANT, with outdoor seating, flowers, and e-bikes parked outside, on a rainy day.
Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit
A street view featuring a hotel building, bicycles, and people crossing on a rainy day.
AI Reflection Eraser Off © nextpit
A hotel building at an intersection with traffic lights and pedestrians on a rainy day.
AI Reflection Eraser On © nextpit
A person with short hair wearing a patterned scarf and headphones, standing outdoors in a city.
Front camera © nextpit
A person with short gray hair wearing a patterned scarf and backpack, standing outdoors on a cloudy day.
Front camera Portrait Mode © nextpit
A woman with short hair wearing a colorful scarf and headphones, smiling outdoors near a building with bicycles.
Front camera Portrait Mode © nextpit
A person with short hair wearing a colorful hoodie stands with arms crossed in a bright room.
Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit
A person stands in front of a green water pump, wearing a colorful hoodie in a rainy urban setting.
Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit
A truck parked on a wet road with tire tracks and blurred traffic in the background during a rainy evening.
Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit
A church steeple rising above bare branches, under a gray sky, with a hint of snow.
Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit
Snowy night scene with bare trees and a church tower in the background.
Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit
A snowy park at night with trees, street lamps, and footprints in the snow.
Main camera 1x © nextpit
A person with a colorful hooded jacket stands in the snow at night, with city lights in the background.
Front camera Portrait Mode © nextpit
A woman with short hair stands indoors, smiling, with a nighttime city view behind her.
Front camera Portrait Mode © nextpit

OnePlus 13 vs. 13R: Software and updates

On the software side, we have a tie. Both phones come with Android 15 under the OxygenOS 15 customizations. The system now offers a couple of AI features created by Google and Oppo. Despite early worries about OxygenOS losing its lightweight feel and snappiness due to OnePlus folding back into Oppo, our feeling is that the system still has its trademark features, and feels different enough compared to ColorOS.

Better yet, the company now promises four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates for both phones, ensuring that they remain safe to use, and keep app compatibility for longer. It is not on the same level as Google Pixel and Galaxy flagship's seven-year promise, but still good enough for most people to use the device and hand them over to a relative.

OnePlus 13 vs. 13R: Battery and charging

Like its Chinese rivals, OnePlus/Oppo is currently experimenting with different battery chemistries. The result is that both OnePlus 13 phones offer an impressive 6,000 mAh battery without compromising on the thinness side. In the US, both models also include a charger, but only the OnePlus 13 comes with an adapter rated for the maximum input power (80 W). The OnePlus 13R comes with “only” a 55 W adapter.

A person holding a white charger and an orange USB-C cable for the OnePlus 13.
Only the OnePlus 13 includes an 80W charger. The OnePlus 13R includes a 55 W adapter. / © nextpit

In our test, the 55 W adapter charged the OnePlus 13R in 60 minutes, while the OnePlus 13 took only 40 minutes for a full charge. When it comes to wireless charging, only the flagship OnePlus 13 offers the feature, at up to 50 W using a proprietary stand.

Speaking of standards, the OnePlus 13 does not offer magnetic alignment for Qi2 chargers, to use a Qi2 power bank or charging puck you will need to buy an optional case with magnets. Not unlike other Android flagships in 2025.

A person holding a OnePlus 13 smartphone with a camera attachment.
When using a MagSafe case, the OnePlus 13 is compatible with Qi2 accessories. / © nextpit

Battery runtimes should be more than enough for a full day of usage. The OnePlus 13R reached 20h56min on our standard PCMark battery test, while the flagship model scored 20h28 on the simulated workflow. 

OnePlus 13 vs. 13R: Conclusion

Both phones are sufficiently different enough to cover distinct markets, making recommendations easy. If you want a pure flagship experience, and money is no object, then the OnePlus 13 is the phone for you. On the other hand, if you want a premium experience but don't want to invest $900, the OnePlus 13R is a perfectly fine alternative for $300 less.

OnePlus 13R

Good

  • Stylish, square design
  • Big, vibrant display
  • Reliable performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • All-day battery life

Bad

  • Limited to one size
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP65 water resistance
OnePlus 13R
  • Check offer $726.11 (Amazon - new) *
Go to review
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • Check offer $726.11 (Amazon - new)

The main tradeoffs on the OnePlus 13R are the less powerful camera kit and the lack of wireless charging. Besides that, there is a difference in processor and performance, but unless you are a hardcore gamer, we believe you won't notice any difference.

OnePlus 13

Good

  • Big, vibrant display
  • Consistent performance
  • Versatile camera module
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 and IP69 Certifications

Bad

  • Available in only one size
  • Protective film on display is noticeable at the edges
  • Qi2 support requires a MagSafe-compatible phone case
OnePlus 13
  • Buy Now! (OnePlus) *
Go to review
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • Buy Now! (OnePlus)

Not that the OnePlus 13 is a bad choice, mind you. In fact, it is the fastest Android phone we tested. Helped by the fact that it is one of the first models in the West powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite that should be equipping most Android flagships in 2025.

