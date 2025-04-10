Google is accelerating the Android 16 release, and other companies are adopting this new timeline. OnePlus is among the first OEMs to release Android 16 to a wider audience, including public testers, through Beta 2 for the OnePlus 13. However, OnePlus cautions that this update is not for everyone.

Notably, OnePlus skipped the Android 16 Beta 1 release, making this first adoption of Android 16 a direct jump to Beta 2, while current Pixel devices are already on Beta 3.

What you should know before installing Android 16 Beta

While Android 16 Beta 2 is available for OnePlus 13 (review) users, the company states that it is intended for "developers and advanced users" due to the build being under development and unpolished. Consequently, it includes numerous bugs, such as the device potentially switching off when answering calls with Bluetooth headphones and a blurry camera viewfinder.

Even so, OnePlus advises against flashing this beta onto a daily driver or primary device, as it could potentially render the handset unusable. Additionally, reverting back to Android 15 will require another flashing process, resulting in data loss.

This build is intended for developers and advanced users. By releasing Android 16 at this early stage, we hope to empower app developers and early adopters in our community to build even better software experiences.

However, if you are set on trying Android 16 on your OnePlus 13, installing it requires flashing the ROM and having at least 4 GB of spare storage and 30% battery on the device. The Android 16 Beta 2 is also not available for carrier-specific variants under T-Mobile and Verizon. OnePlus has shared a comprehensive guide on how to install the build here.

Android 16 Beta: What's New

Android 16 Beta 1 primarily focused on introducing developer-level changes and features, ranging from APIs to foundational systems. Key highlights included support for the AVP (Advanced Professional Video) codec and an improved camera night mode detection. It also provided better app-resizing capabilities for large-screen devices like tablets and foldable smartphones, along with the return of an enhanced predictive back gesture.

Android 16 Beta 1 introduces better app resizing for large-screen devices / © Google

In Beta 2, Google continued to refine the camera experience with support for hybrid auto-exposure and precise color and tint adjustments. Furthermore, Ultra HDR gained support for the HEIC file format. Security and privacy improvements were also incorporated into this build.

Beta 3, currently available on Pixel devices, further builds upon these previous features while introducing new accessibility options and system functionalities.

Google is expected to officially announce the final Android 16 build next month at I/O, where it might also release the stable version to Pixel devices. OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and other brands are likely to follow suit, although we anticipate them continuing to release beta builds for their respective devices.

Are you waiting for a more stable Android 16 Beta build, or are you planning to try Beta 2 on your OnePlus 13? Share your plans in the comments below