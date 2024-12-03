Hot topics

OnePlus 13 Goes Global: Launch Date and Pre-Order Details

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
OnePlus 13 colors
© OnePlus
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Following its unveiling in China last month, OnePlus has announced that its flagship Android smartphone, the OnePlus 13, will hit the global market in early 2025. This announcement coincides with OnePlus' 11th-anniversary celebration, marking a significant milestone for the brand.

When Will the OnePlus 13 Be Available Globally?

In a recent press release, OnePlus founder Pete Lau confirmed that the global launch is set for January 2025, though the exact date remains under wraps. It's likely we’ll learn more once the company schedules an official event. However, the current promo might offer details about the availability.

OnePlus is also offering an exciting pre-launch promotion: subscribers can pay $1 to receive up to $99 worth of OnePlus bonuses. This promo will roll out in batches starting on December 17, with the final batch scheduled for January 5, 2025. Hence, this could follow 

The OnePlus 13 will debut in three new color options: arctic dawn (white), midnight ocean (blue), and black. Notably, OnePlus is ditching its signature green finish from the OnePlus 12 (review) and previous generations. The black variant will feature a scratch-resistant eco-leather back, as seen in the Chinese model.

A OnePlus 13 smartphone lying on a dark wooden surface, showcasing its sleek design and triple camera setup.
OnePlus 13 is available in a new eco-leather finish which uses scratch-resistant micro-fiber vegan leather. / © OnePlus

All variants will sport a Crystal Shield ceramic glass front and an aluminum chassis. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 boasts enhanced durability with an upgraded IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance rating, an improvement over the OnePlus 12’s IP65 rating.

OnePlus 13 Pricing and Configurations

While OnePlus has yet to confirm global pricing, leaks suggest that the base configuration will include 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, with the eco-leather black finish. Meanwhile, the white and blue models may come with a 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage option.

Given local pricing trends, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be slightly pricier than the OnePlus 12. This increase may reflect regional adjustments when the device is released outside of China.

OnePlus price and launch

Model Global Launch Date Price
OnePlus 13 January 2025 $799 to $899 (est.)
OnePlus 12 February 2024 $799
OnePlus 11 February 2024 $699

The OnePlus 13 is one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a powerful upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and features Oryon cores. The device is also equipped with a larger 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, offering extended battery life, and introduces new 50 MP periscope and ultrawide cameras. Another noteworthy upgrade is the faster ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Out of the box, the OnePlus 13 will run OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, and will include a suite of AI-driven features. OnePlus has committed to providing four major Android updates and up to five years of security patches, which pales to what Samsung and Google offer.

Competition on the Horizon

Interestingly, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is also expected to launch in January, featuring the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The lineup will include the standard, Plus, and Ultra models. However, it remains to be seen how Samsung’s pricing strategy will compare to OnePlus' offering.

Will you be upgrading to the OnePlus 13? Which of its new features stand out to you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: OnePlus

Best smartphones to buy in 2024

  The best Android phone The best iPhone Best camera phone Best mid-range 2023 Best Foldable Best compact foldable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open product image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing