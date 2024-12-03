Following its unveiling in China last month , OnePlus has announced that its flagship Android smartphone, the OnePlus 13, will hit the global market in early 2025. This announcement coincides with OnePlus' 11th-anniversary celebration, marking a significant milestone for the brand.

When Will the OnePlus 13 Be Available Globally?

In a recent press release, OnePlus founder Pete Lau confirmed that the global launch is set for January 2025, though the exact date remains under wraps. It's likely we’ll learn more once the company schedules an official event. However, the current promo might offer details about the availability.

OnePlus is also offering an exciting pre-launch promotion: subscribers can pay $1 to receive up to $99 worth of OnePlus bonuses. This promo will roll out in batches starting on December 17, with the final batch scheduled for January 5, 2025. Hence, this could follow

The OnePlus 13 will debut in three new color options: arctic dawn (white), midnight ocean (blue), and black. Notably, OnePlus is ditching its signature green finish from the OnePlus 12 (review) and previous generations. The black variant will feature a scratch-resistant eco-leather back, as seen in the Chinese model.

OnePlus 13 is available in a new eco-leather finish which uses scratch-resistant micro-fiber vegan leather. / © OnePlus

All variants will sport a Crystal Shield ceramic glass front and an aluminum chassis. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 boasts enhanced durability with an upgraded IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance rating, an improvement over the OnePlus 12’s IP65 rating.

OnePlus 13 Pricing and Configurations

While OnePlus has yet to confirm global pricing, leaks suggest that the base configuration will include 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, with the eco-leather black finish. Meanwhile, the white and blue models may come with a 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage option.

Given local pricing trends, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be slightly pricier than the OnePlus 12. This increase may reflect regional adjustments when the device is released outside of China.

OnePlus price and launch Model Global Launch Date Price OnePlus 13 January 2025 $799 to $899 (est.) OnePlus 12 February 2024 $799 OnePlus 11 February 2024 $699

The OnePlus 13 is one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a powerful upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and features Oryon cores. The device is also equipped with a larger 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, offering extended battery life, and introduces new 50 MP periscope and ultrawide cameras. Another noteworthy upgrade is the faster ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Out of the box, the OnePlus 13 will run OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, and will include a suite of AI-driven features. OnePlus has committed to providing four major Android updates and up to five years of security patches, which pales to what Samsung and Google offer.

Competition on the Horizon

Interestingly, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is also expected to launch in January, featuring the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The lineup will include the standard, Plus, and Ultra models. However, it remains to be seen how Samsung’s pricing strategy will compare to OnePlus' offering.

Will you be upgrading to the OnePlus 13? Which of its new features stand out to you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below!