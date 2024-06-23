The OnePlus 12R (review) is our as one of the best smartphones to buy in $500 price range . Today, the handset is even more in the attractive position after Amazon has slashed it by $100 (17 percent), dropping it to a new all-time low price at $499 for the 256 GB variant.

That's the same price as the 128 GB option of the OnePlus 12R. Plus, with this variant you can pick the new blue colorway or the bolder gray. But either shade, you get double the RAM at 16 GB compared to the 128 GB option which only comes with 8 GB of RAM.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 12R

Why the OnePlus 12R is a cheaper flagship to buy

Practically, the OnePlus 12R sports flagship-grade specs you'll find in many of last year's high-end phones. But comparing it with today's alternatives, the 12R offer features that you'll usually find in more expensive counterparts, making it a worthy pick.

The OnePlus 12R shares the same sleek and lightweight design as the current flagship OnePlus 12 (review). It has an AMOLED display that stays relatively bright and crisp in most conditions, and this panel boasts variable refresh rate between 1-120 Hz.

There's a 50 MP primary shooter paired with 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP snapper. The module produces great photos with well-preserved details and accurate color accuracy while video recording tops at 4K video.

Our test device has a matte finish that looks good with the integration of the camera module in the aluminum alloy frame. / © nextpit

Under the hood, the 12R is fitted with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is the flagship silicon offered in 2023. But even so in 2024, the chip is still very fast and dependable that you would barely notice the difference to the OnePlus 12 that runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

In terms of battery life and charging, the OnePlus 12R has the largest battery capacity among the handsets of the company. The 5,500 mAh juice is enough to last up to the second day. Charging the 12R is impressively fast as well, which you can refill the fully depleted juice in just under 30 minutes via the 100 W fast charging.

Do you think the OnePlus 12R at this price is a hard to miss solid deal? Let us know in the comments.