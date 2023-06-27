Want More Memory? The OnePlus 12 May Boast 24GB of RAM

OnePlus is among the prominent brands that always offer high memory configurations in its devices, for instance, the OnePlus 11 we reviewed comes with 16 GB RAM . A new report is now speculating that the parent company of OnePlus, BKK group, may start incorporating 24 GB of RAM in phones soon, suggesting that the OnePlus 12 may arrive with such a setup once launched later this year.

It was first rumored that the OnePlus Ace Pro 2, which is an exclusive flagship Android phone in China and a clone of Oppo's Reno 10+, is sporting 24 GB of RAM. In a separate report, prolific leaker Digital Chat Station reiterated the idea and specified it will become a standard specification not only with OnePlus but with other brands under the umbrella of BBK, including Oppo, iQOO, Realme, and Vivo.

The source added that the upcoming iQOO 11s, which is another flagship exclusive to the region, will be the first phone to debut with 24 GB of RAM in its higher end variant. While it didn't mention the state of the OnePlus 12, it is possible this configuration will be carried over to the device that is expected to be announced in China in December followed by a global availability in early 2024.

If these rumors materialize, it will put OnePlus and other BBK companies ahead of Samsung. The South Korean tech firm has seemingly stopped offering Galaxy phones with 16 GB RAM after the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung's following handsets like the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) are only offered in 12 GB for the highest configuration.

One of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's variants ships with 16 GB of RAM. / © NextPit

More than the memory, the OnePlus 12 could run on Android 14 OS out of the box and fitted with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It was also believed the next flagship camera phone will boast a periscope camera, which may end up being the same module as with the leaked OnePlus Fold foldable device.

Do you think having 24 GB of RAM will be useful and practical for smartphones? Or will it be overkill? Tell us about your thoughts in the comments. We're surely listening.