OnePlus 12 and 11 are Getting New Vital AI Capabilities

nextpit OnePlus 12 Display
© nextpit
Unlike on Samsung's Galaxy S24 which gets brand-new and saucy AI features, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12 with emphasis mainly on major hardware changes. Fortunately, it doesn't mean that the OnePlus 12 (review) is not getting any some AI love at all. New update firmware updates with AI-powered features are seemingly rolled out to OnePlus 12 and 11 models in China, and that could also hit global variants in the coming weeks.

As spotted first on Reddit (via Mishaal Rahman), OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 (review) users with Chinese models have received a modestly sized software update as part of ColorOS 14's regular January patches and fixes. The firmware is labeled as PHB110_14.0.0.405 and 14.0.0.403 on OnePlus 12 and 11, respectively.

New AI features arriving on OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11

Along with the fix to the fingerprint scanning and other changes, the update includes a few AI features that are debuting for the first time on OnePlus devices. Namely, this introduces AI Summarizer, AIGC Remover, and Article Summarizer. There is also a mention of an upgrade to the Breeno Touch, which is the company's assistant-based function in China.

OnePlus AI features shipped to OnePlus 12 and 11
OnePlus rolls out new update that adds AI features to OnePlus 12 and 11 / © Reddit/u/milkyteapls

Regarding the AI Summarizer, the changelog describes the feature as a phone calls summarizer where vital information is then extracted, such as times, actions to complete, and overall summary of calls. An AI summarizer is available for articles as well, which should work similarly with Samsung's web pages summarizer on the Galaxy S24 through the Galaxy AI. 

Another AI-ready entry is called AIGC Remover and appears as OnePlus' take on Google's Magic Eraser photo editor that can remove unwanted objects from photos. However, it's unclear if this supports generative editing by similar to Samsung's Galaxy AI version or Google's boosted Magic Editor.

Presently, there is no timeline when a similar update should arrive for non-Chinese OnePlus 12 and 11 devices. It's also possible OnePlus' foldable Open (review) smartphone should get the firmware as well.

Likewise, there are no words on when we are getting other saucy AI-based features like Circle to Search and live phone call translation to OnePlus and non-Samsung Android devices. It's likely that Samsung and Google may intend to make some popular entries exclusive to their handsets.

Which of the new Galaxy AI functions would you like to see added to OnePlus smartphones? Share with us your suggestions in the comment section.

Via: X/u/MishaalRahman Source: Reddit, OnePlus

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

