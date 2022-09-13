Return of the classic: OnePlus 11 Pro renders show the famous alert slider

More details of the OnePlus 11 series are starting to emerge. The latest one is a set of third-party renders of the alleged OnePlus 11 Pro . Although the design could drastically change before the official launch date later this year, these shadowy images hint that OnePlus would bring back two iconic features.

TL;DR

OnePlus 11 Pro renders imply return of the classic alert slider.

The Hasselblad camera branding is also present.

OnePlus' next flagship could be launched at the end of 2022.

Classic feature is here to stay

Courtesy of smartprix and OnLeaks, the OnePlus 11 Pro is shown with the classic alert slider that was heavily missed from the OnePlus 10T. The familiar physical key sits on top of the power button at the right side while volume rocker can be found on the opposite side. In addition, the renders also suggest a curved display with a punch hole camera at the front.

It's on the rear that gets interesting. The camera island features a circular design similar to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra shooter and houses a triple array along with an LED flash. Moreover, the Swedish Hasselblad branding is noticeably present at the center of the module.

OnePlus 11 Pro could bring back the famous alert slider and Hasselblad camera branding / © Twitter/u/OnLeaks

Other specs and launch of OnePlus 11 (Pro)

Aside from the murky images, nothing else has been mentioned. But last week it was reported a possible earlier launch date for the flagship device. Furthermore, it was speculated that the Chinese company will favor a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor rather than opting to MediaTek or having a custom chipset like on Google Pixel 7 or iPhone 14.

A separate report that was published last month indicated that OnePlus is expected to copy the design of Oppo's Find X6 Pro more closely instead of adding distinguishable differences. If this is to be believed, then it is presumed that only the company logo could be changed between two flagships.

Are you excited for the OnePlus 11 (Pro)? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.