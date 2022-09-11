OnePlus 11 Pro to launch with a mighty processor

We're still fresh from the OnePlus 10T 5G launch last month, but a fresh rumor regarding the specs of the upcoming OnePlus 11 Pro smartphone has emerged in China. The source alleges that OnePlus' next flagship could eventually arrive later this year equipped with a beastly processor.

The OnePlus 11 Pro is alleged to become official later this year.

It is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

OnePlus' 11 Pro is also rumored to copy the design of the Oppo Find X6 Pro.

Powerful processor on OnePlus 11

The frequent leaker, Digital Chat Station, managed to share some important details about the OnePlus 11 Pro's chipset. The translation is quite rough, but it obviously suggests that it will debut with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8850) before the year's end. If to happen, this puts the launch date of OnePlus' premium device in line with the announcement of Qualcomm SD 8Gen2 which is around November.

On the other hand, Xiaomi could join OnePlus by unveiling the Xiaomi 13 in December, considering the previous lineup was introduced in the same month last year. Unfortunately, these devices are expected to be exclusive in China for a few months before finally heading to other territories.

Samsung is another manufacturer to take advantage of the more efficient and faster Snapdragon silicon. The South Korean giant already confirmed that the Galaxy S23 will only be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 finally putting the Exynos option at the wayside.

OnePlus 11 Pro could be rebadged Oppo phone

In addition to the chipset choice, the OnePlus 11 Pro is also rumored to pack the same design as the Oppo Find X6 Pro. Based on the source from Weibo, OnePlus does not plan to iterate or put distinguishable features to its unannounced flagship. Instead, it will copy Oppo's handset in every corner including the camera system, except for the logo and branding.

Until all this information is unverified, we recommend taking this with a pinch of salt. Regardless, do you think it will be better for OnePlus to mirror the styling of its sister company? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.