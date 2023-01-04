OnePlus 11 launched in China: Speed monster in a budget price

OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 11 as its first flagship smartphone in 2023 without a pro model. The China-bound device will only hit other markets in February. But before it happens, we already know what specs to expect as well as hints about the global price of the OnePlus 11 .

The OnePlus 11 was one of the worst-kept secrets in the mobile market. It was massively leaked last year and today we can confirm that those earlier details are on point including the camera setup and return of the alert slider. At any rate, the OnePlus 11's arrival remains exciting due to its aggressive pricing and solid specs.

OnePlus 11 unique finish and alert slider

In addition to the famous mechanical slide switch, the OnePlus 11 is unchanged at the front with a punch hole cut out positioned at the left corner. On the back is a new camera island, which is the most distinctive element of the handset. The dimensions and weight of the device are only a smidge different.

There is still no mention of a water-resistant rating, but at least you will have options for a sandpaper finish for the black variant or a glass back in a green colorway. OnePlus touts that the X-axis linear vibration motor is the largest currently found on mobile phones.

OnePlus 11 comes with LTPO 3.0 AMOLED that is more efficient / © OnePlus

Better screen and newer camera for the OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 is getting an LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen that is now more efficient while still supporting a 1 Hz to 120 Hz variable refresh rate. But diagonally it is the same 6.7-inch display with an under-display fingerprint scanner and 1440 x 3216 pixel resolution. It's unclear if the company is utilizing a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 that is rumored to be on the Galaxy S23.

Unsurprisingly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is coupled with a faster LPDDR5X RAM in 12 GB or 16 GB capacities. Furthermore, the UFS 4.0 storage comes in 256GB or 512GB, at least in the native home. Battery-wise, there is an ample 5000 mAh and 100W charging speed.

OnePlus 11 features a 50 MP triple camera with Hasselblad imaging / © OnePlus

What's also returning is the Hasselblad optics that were missing from last year's OnePlus 10T. The main camera is a 50 MP Sony IMX890 that is found in some flagships as a secondary sensor. More importantly, the new 48 MP ultrawide camera can now shoot macro while the 32 MP telephoto shoots 2x lossless zoom. Lastly, the selfie is also new at 16 MP.

How much the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will cost

The device ships with Color OS 13 based on Android 13. OnePlus plans to sell the OnePlus 11 on January 9 in China. The base model costs about $580 while the 16/256 GB configuration is priced at $640. As usual, pricing in other markets could modestly vary once it launches on February 9.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with ANC and 3D spatial audio / © OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 headphones are also announced. The premium ANC-ready wireless buds feature the LHDC 5.0 codec and spatial audio. Additionally, the in-ears have an IP55 rating and boast 54ms latency in gaming mode. The buds come with 39 hours of total battery life between charges, and they retail for $130.