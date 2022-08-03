OnePlus raises the tone: OnePlus 10 Pro price drops by $100 in the US

With the official announcement of the OnePlus 10T , OnePlus has upped the ante with the competition and decided to further bump up the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro . Starting this Wednesday, August 3, those interested in buying this flagship will pay $799 instead of $899 .

The OnePlus 10 Pro hit the market on March 31, and is OnePlus' first flagship in 2022. In its favor, the device features a quality 120Hz LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, is packed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and has excellent battery life and 80-watt fast charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro's display is a delight / © NextPit

In addition, the device should receive up to three Android updates and free years of security patches, being the first model from OnePlus to be updated to OxygenOS 13. Against the 10 Pro is the absence of IP rating, 3.5 mm jack, and microSD slot.

With the price drop, the OnePlus 10 Pro now costs $799 in the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, on the other hand, can be found at $869. Important: this promotion is only valid for the US market.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 Pro 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage To device database

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 Pro 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage To device database

With this price drop, however, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes very close to the new OnePlus 10T, announced on Wednesday, whose MRSP is $649. The big difference between the models is in performance and fast charging technology. While the 10T comes to market with an upgraded SoC, the 10 Pro offers superior camera quality as well as a more competitive display.

Below, you check out the difference between the specifications between one model and the other:

The OnePlus 2022 flagship Product OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10T 5G Image Colors Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest Moonstone Black and Jade Green Dimensions & weight 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm and 200.5 g 163 × 75.37 × 8.75 mm and 203.5 g Display 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED with LTPO 2.0, 3216 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz Memory 128 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM

256 GB ROM and 16 GB RAM

CPU & GPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 OS Android 12 with OxygenOS Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 Camera Module Wide-angle main lens : 48 MP, f/1.8, 23 mm, 1/1.43", 1.12 µm | Multidirectional PDAF | Laser AF | OIS

: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23 mm, 1/1.43", 1.12 µm | Multidirectional PDAF | Laser AF | OIS Ultra wide-angle lens : 50 MP, f/2.2, 14 mm, 150˚ FoV, 1/2.76", 0.64 µm | AF

: 50 MP, f/2.2, 14 mm, 150˚ FoV, 1/2.76", 0.64 µm | AF Telephoto lens: 8 MP, f/2.4, 77 mm, 1.0 µm | PDAF | OIS | 3.3x optical zoom

lens: 8 MP, f/2.4, 77 mm, 1.0 µm | PDAF | OIS | 3.3x optical zoom Selfie: 32 MP, f/2.2, 1/2.74", 0.8 µm Wide-angle main lens : Sony IMX766 sensor: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23.6 mm, 1/1.56", 1.0 µm | OIS | EIS | (PDAF + CAF)

: Sony IMX766 sensor: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23.6 mm, 1/1.56", 1.0 µm | OIS | EIS | (PDAF + CAF) Ultra wide-angle lens : 8 MP, f/2.2, 119.9˚ FoV, 1.12 µm

: 8 MP, f/2.2, 119.9˚ FoV, 1.12 µm Macro lens: 2 MP, f/2.4 | Effective Shooting Distance: 2-4 cm

lens: 2 MP, f/2.4 | Effective Shooting Distance: 2-4 cm Selfie: 16 MP, f/2.4, 25 mm, 1.0 µm | EIS Video Back : 8K at 30 fps | 4K at 30/60/120 fps | 1080p at 30/60/240fps | Auto HDR | gyro-EIS

: 8K at 30 fps | 4K at 30/60/120 fps | 1080p at 30/60/240fps | Auto HDR | gyro-EIS Selfie: 1080p at 30 fps | gyro-EIS Back : 4K at 30/60 fps | 1080p at 30/60 fps | Auto HDR

: 4K at 30/60 fps | 1080p at 30/60 fps | Auto HDR Selfie: 1080p at 30 FPS Battery 5,000 mAh | Fast Charge 65W | Fast Wireless Charge 50W | Reverse Wireless Charge | USB Power Delivery 4,800 mAh | 125W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition | USB Power Delivery Audio Two stereo speakers | No 3.5 mm jack Two stereo speakers | No 3.5 mm jack

So, which device do you stick with: OnePlus 10 Pro or OnePlus 10T?