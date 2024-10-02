Following the initial rollout of One UI 6.1.1 on the Galaxy S24 series in early September and a subsequent release on the Galaxy S23 and last year's foldables and tablets, the update is starting to hit older devices, particularly the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. But instead of bringing fresh Galaxy AI features, the software for these dated models comes with non-Galaxy AI upgrades. Here's what is included in this update.

One UI 6.1.1 debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review), introducing a batch of generative AI tools, including Sketch to Image, AI Portraits, and a set of accessibility and productivity features like live translation and PDF Overlay.

Eventually, these additions arrived on more Galaxy models, but not on the 2021 Samsung Galaxy foldable duo, which started receiving the latest firmware this October. However, there is still a handful of meaningful changes and enhancements in tow, and we highlighted them below.

What's new in the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Multitasking, calling, and clipping

Among those listed in the changelog is the new improved multitasking, adding a picture-in-picture window to split screen view. Meanwhile on the home screen, creating a file shortcut is added. As for managing files, a pop-up window will appear when you're transferring or copying items in the file manager.

There is a also new method to answer calls through a tap in the dialer instead of a swipe as well as setting up connected speakers as the default audio when receiving calls.

In the gallery app, users can now clip or save multiple objects when using the image clipping tool. Likewise, video skimming now supports double tap for forward or backward.

Stronger auto blocker

Besides the updated September security patch, One UI 6.1.1 introduces an upgrade auto block tool to the 2021 Galaxy foldable phones. For example, you can maximize the protection through the tool, which blocks hyperlinks and automatic attachment downloads in messages and removes location data in shared images.

Detailed wellness insights and better fitness integration

Furthermore, Samsung Health is getting more detailed and more accurate sleep analysis, presenting heart rate, respiratory rate, and the amount of time it takes for you to fall asleep.

At the same time, creating custom workout routines is now possible where you can combine a series of exercises and set custom goals ranging from reps to time and more. For cyclists, the Samsung Health app supports connecting with a cycling power meter to view deeper metrics like FTP (functional threshold power).

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 get these Galaxy AI features later?

Samsung didn't detail the reason for dropping the new AI features, but this is quite expected considering the aging chipset in these devices. There's still a chance that the new Galaxy AI features will be added in the One UI 7.0 update based on Android 15. Presently, there is also no timeline on when the One UI 7 will be released.

Which Galaxy phone are you rocking? Have you updated to One UI 6.1.1 yet? Share with us your favorite new features.