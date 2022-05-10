Do not do this or your OLED TV may suffer permanent damage

Saving energy by unplugging electrical appliances can result in savings at the end of the month. A recent report by the team at CNET shows that these savings are significant, as much as $100 per year. But make no mistake, not all electronics follow this rule, especially Smart TVs.

When our appliances are plugged in, even when they are turned off they are consuming standby power, meaning that they are in standby mode and ready to start as soon as they are activated. According to a US Department of Energy survey, standby power accounts for 5-10% of residential electricity use. Which, according to the CNET team, means an average consumption of $100 per year.

Also known as vampire power, however, standby mode is responsible for allowing automatically updating pixels on OLED televisions in the background. In other words, every time you unplug and plug in a smart TV, this process is restarted and can cause permanent damage to the TV over time, such as burn-in.

Preventing standby mode on OLED TVs can lead to burn-in effects

Last week I pointed out here on the channel the use of smart sockets to transform an ordinary coffee maker into a smart device. In the text, I commented that one of the benefits of using these gadgets is to control the energy expenditure of household appliances and offer the option to turn off these appliances remotely. However, my colleague Stefan Möllenhoff—who recently bought an OLED TV from LG—shared with me some really curious and even worrying information.

In 2018, a consumer in Germany used an OLED device from LG in conjunction with a smart plug to deactivate the TV completely after use. His intention was to prevent the device from catching fire due to fluctuations in the electric current. However, this safety measure ended up causing ghost images on the TV screen. Incidentally, this is a not-so-rare characteristic of OLED and AMOLED screens.

What this person didn't know at the time is that during standby mode, the LG TV performs a compensation process (also known as pixel refresh), which prevents the burn-in effect. According to the German channel Heise.de as there was no reference to this potential ghosting effect in the instruction manual of the TV at the time, the manufacturer replaced the device.

However, this type of information is now in the instruction materials of many Smart TV models with OLED screen, both from LG and other brands, and can even cause loss of warranty. In the video below, you can see a comprehensive explanation of the issue and how to avoid permanent damage to these devices in the future: