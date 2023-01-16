RedMagic 8 Pro: Nubia announces early bird for gaming smartphone

Just before the turn of the year, ZTE's Chinese subsidiary Nubia officially presented the thoroughbred RedMagic 8 Pro and Pro+ in its home country. However, as is often the case: China only. Today is the global launch, but only for the RedMagic 8 Pro for the time being, with a sales start on January 28, 2023.

RedMagic 8 Pro global launch

Gamers and gamers take note! ZTE subsidiary Nubia today presents the RedMagic 8 Pro in two variants globally and even in the US. Once with a matte black back, which seems almost harmless for a gaming smartphone, and a Void version optimized for the hardcore gamer, with a view of the LED-lit hardware fan (20,000 rpm).

Both smartphones with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, which wants to convince with a resolution of 2,480 x 1,116 pixels (FHD+). The maximum refresh rate is 120 hertz and the touch sampling rate is 960 hertz. But we are more really impressed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which gets 12/256 GB (Matte Black) or 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB internal UFS 4.0 program storage (Void Edition) depending on the product choice. The prices are $649and $799. The two RedMagic 8 Pro devices will be available in Europe from February 2.

However, Nubia is offering the Early Bird deal starting January 28 to deposit one dollar and get a $30 discount in return. Likewise, the site also gives away a RedMagic 8 Pro for free. The gaming smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery, which can be charged accordingly fast with an included 65 watt power adapter.

The Redmagic 8 Pro from Nubia will be available in stores from February 2 and for pre-order from January 28. / © ZTE / Nubia

In terms of camera technology, there is a 16-MP under-display camera on the front, and a centered vertical triple camera on the back. This consists of a 50 MP main camera including an ISOCELL GN5 image sensor from Samsung, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP macro camera, for which we want to apologize at this point. However, Nubia does not focus on that, as is so often the case. The smartphone is primarily dedicated to gaming pleasures, which is why it also has two shoulder buttons with 540 hertz each on the right side.

