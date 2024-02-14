Nothing Phone (2a): Mid-range's Beefed-up Specs and Price Leaked

Nothing is set to expand its transparent smartphone offerings with the launch of the Phone (2a). The UK-based startup has already confirmed the announcement date for the device, but it doesn't stop the leaks from swirling in. Vital key specs and alleged pricing of the Nothing Phone (2a) have seemingly surfaced and hint of a beefed-up mid-range setup.

Nothing Phone (2a) key specs

Based on the specs shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on X, the Nothing Phone (2a) appears to be sharing some specs with the more capable Phone (2) that we reviewed last year. Starting with the front, the Phone (2a) gets a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a rated 120 Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution. It's likely that there will be a Gorilla Glass protection, though it's unknown which version.

Notably, the Phone (2a) is rather powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC instead of a Snapdragon chipset. The chip's processor does bring mid-tier performance that is comparable to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2, although it significantly lags from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 of the Phone (2). Previous leaks touted the memory configuration with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for the base model while a 12/256 GB will be available as well.

Unofficial render of the Nothing Phone (2a) based on leaks. / © X/u/S

In the imaging department, the Phone (2a) is carrying over both the rear and front-facing shooters of the Phone (2). Essentially, the back dual camera modules get a 50 MP wide and 50 MP ultrawide that should support 4K video recording, while the selfie is taken care of a 32 MP sensor.

Furthermore, the device's charging speed is listed at a decent 45 watts rating. For what we know, the battery capacity was also revealed earlier, and it is touted at 5000 mAh, bigger than the pricier counterpart. Lastly, the Phone (2a) boots on Android 14 OS out of the box with a skinned Nothing OS 2.5 on top.

Nothing Phone (2a) price and availability in the USA

The leaker adds that the Nothing Phone (2a) could command a $400 price or around 30,000 INR in India, making it the cheapest Nothing Phone to date.

Nothing has scheduled the unveiling of Phone (2a) on March 5, through an online event and will kick off at 6:30 ET. The company says the device won't be officially sold in the USA, but it will be available via the Glyph Developer Kit. Likewise, some retailers might still offer similar with the Phone (1).

Are you looking to pick up the Phone (2a)? What do you think of its specs? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.