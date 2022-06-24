Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a mid-range chipset

It appears that the Nothing Phone (1) hype could be short lived after a benchmark listing was spotted online revealing one key feature. In addition to the confirmation that the phone will not be launched in the US, the company's choice of chipset may also foil the excitement surrounding the device.

Nothing confirms that its Phone (1) will not be available in the US / Canada.

Geekbench filing revealed the chipset of the Nothing Phone (1): the Snapdragon 778G Plus.

Nothing Phone (1) to be fully unveiled on July 12.

Mid-range processor for the first Nothing smartphone

Based on the latest Geekbench listing, the Nothing Phone (1) will sport a Snapdragon 778G Plus chip that uses an octa-core processor and Adreno 642L graphics. The document filing also shows 8 GB of RAM for the Nothing Phone (1) with an unspecified amount of on-board storage.

In terms of performance, the 5G chipset is considerably within the mid-range tier as seen on the Poco F4 5G and Motorola Edge 30. Using the Geekbench 5 tool, the device received a 797 single-core and a 2803 multi-core score. These numbers are on par with the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 announced recently—but very far from even last year's flagship Snapdragon 888.

To put in perspective, the Nothing Phone (1) will have a performance comparable even to the dated Samsung Galaxy A52s with its vanilla Snapdragon 778 chipset. That's still understandable as the startup company is not positioning their first smartphone as a high end device. Instead, they are prioritizing rather unconventional features such as the glyph interface that enables configurable lighting.

Other specs and official launch date for the Nothing Phone (1)

Other features of the Nothing Phone (1) include 45 watts fast charging, a dual camera, and a transparent back design. It will also run on Nothing UI based on Google's Android 12. Nothing will fully unveil its first smartphone on July 12 with no official pricing mentioned at the moment.

As the Nothing Phone (1)'s arrival is getting near, do you believe that it will live up to expectations? Let us know what you think of the device in the comment section below.