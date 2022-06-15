Nothing Phone 1 design: Lots of light strips and transparent back

Nothing has partially revealed the design of its first smartphone , the Nothing Phone 1 , several weeks ahead of the official unveiling on July 12. A lone photo shows the entirety of the device's back, which finally confirms the fancy transparent glass that was first mentioned a few months ago.

TL;DR

Nothing phone 1 design revealed by the company.

The back of the device is confirmed to come in transparent glass with dual camera.

Several light strips can be found to resemble the company's logo.

Despite the see-through back, the majority of electronic components are pretty concealed by a decorative layer. What's more noticeable are several light strips that wrap both the dual camera and wireless charging coil. The strips actually resemble the weird company's logo once you notice the pattern.

In addition, the physical buttons can also be seen on either side of the smartphone. The right side seems to house the power/fingerprint key, assuming there will be no under-display fingerprint sensor. Meanwhile, two protruding keys are positioned on the left which could translate to the volume rocker.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 Pro Can't wait for the Nothing Phone 1? Get the OnePlus 10 Pro today! To device database

Specs and features of Nothing Phone 1

The specs and features of the Nothing Phone 1 are pretty hidden as of this writing. But according to the rumors, the first smartphone from the startup will sport the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with 45 watts fast charging. Sadly, there are no exact details yet on the camera sensors as well as on the display and battery capacity.

Nothing phone 1 will run on the Nothing OS which is based on Android 12. We expect more information about the device being shared before the launch event.

So, which particular features do you look forward to most from the Nothing phone 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.