Nothing Phone (1) Gets a Taste of Android 14: Here's What's New

Nothing is among the first Android OEMs that have shipped the Android 14 update to its devices. After rolling out the software update to the Nothing Phone (2) or 2nd gen (review) in December last year, the company has now released a similar stable Android 14 build to the original Phone (1) through the Nothing OS 2.5.2.

As confirmed by the startup company on a forum post, the update will be released in a staggered manner and that not all regional models of the Phone (1) will receive the update at the same time. However, all Phone (1) users should get the update in the coming weeks or so.

While you should be automatically notified when the Nothing OS 2.5.2 is available, you can also manually check for the availability of the update. You can head to your phone's settings and navigate to System > System update. From there, you can download and install if the update is available on your handset.

What's new with Nothing OS 2.5.2 update for Nothing Phone (1)

The latest firmware adds numerous new features and vital changes, such as enhancements to the Glyph interface, better customizations on the home screen and lock screen, more stable performance, and improved camera quality, among others.

We've summarized the Nothing OS 2.5.2 changelog below, but you can alternative check Nothing's community website for the complete list.

Customization and apps

Updated edit screen with new layout for controls and options when customizing home screen or lock screen.

New wallpaper selections that add solid color options.

A new monochrome theme.

New widgets for pedometer, media player, and screen time.

A better Weather app with enhanced weather alerts.

Glyph Interface

Added access to Glyph interface's music visualization section.

Improved animation for flip to glyph gesture and synchronization with device's audio.

A new glyph animation when using NFC for paying or transfer.

Quick settings and controls

Added support for switching of ring modes or profiles in the drop-down or quick settings panel.

Added ability to set or change network in drop-down or quick settings panel.

Quick settings panel has been redesigned.

Separately customize ringtone and notification sound level in the volume control interface.

The preview of previous screenshots is automatically hidden when taking a continuous screenshot.

Elsewhere, there are mentioned of in-system improvements included with the new operating system. For example, Nothing says that the user experience should be more fluid and smoother while the system should be more stable. There is also a promised better battery life and image processing with this update.

Are you rocking a Nothing Phone (1)? And have you received the Android 14 update yet? Share with us your experiences in the comments.