Nothing CEO Carl Pei teases next launch event

The relatively young start-up Nothing has just announced its third product after the Nothing Ear (1) and the Nothing Phone (1) . Founder and acting CEO Carl Pei wants nothing less than to "elevate us to a higher level". The marketing grandmaster did not disclose which specific product that will be, but the rumor mill has begun to churn by offering a few interesting possibilities.

Nothing teased a new product on Twitter.

A short-term launch is on the cards.

Flowery words describe a lot and yet nothing at all.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei does not allow boredom to set in

Almost a year ago, former OnePlus co-founder and CEO Carl Pei presented us with his first product, the Nothing Ear (1). We were not convinced by the true wireless earbuds in terms of ambient audio and originality. You can read exactly what we meant by that in our Nothing Ear (1) review. In July, we finally got our first Android smartphone from Nothing, which was positioned in the mid-range at its release.

Now, it is time for a third Nothing product to hit the market. At least that is the general tone at the start-up company Nothing. On Twitter as well as on their homepage, they lure the fan community with announcements like "The Animal Kingdom is calling again", "Sometimes the answer is sitting right in front of you" or "Sublime. Coming soon." All accompanied by a photo of a butterfly apparently hovering above on new product. Naturally, this device remains out of view to maintain the suspense.

Nothing offers us a butterfly for its 3rd product. / © Nothing

As is so often the case with the marketing grandmaster, who has already had smartphones destroyed on camera in order to receive a coveted "OnePlus Invite", an appropriate hype is created here. A lot of words that do not reveal a real hint about the new product. But there are already rumors: one of them is a Nothing Phone (1) Lite, which is supposed to do make without the "Glyph Interface", but should deliver a 5,000 mAh battery in return.

However, such information initiated by Android Police were commented by Carl Pei as "fake news". Is that just a distraction or misdirection? Furthermore, there is talk of Nothing Ear (2), which is also supposed to have a transparent design. As mentioned earlier, all these are just rumors.

We'll probably have to wait a little longer until we can actually hold the third Nothing product in our hands. What do you associate with the butterfly, or to put it simply, what kind of product would you like to see from Nothing? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.