While we wait for hints to drop about Nothing's Phone (3), the company's sub-brand CMF has already begun teasing its first handset. It appears the budget brand will launch a budget Android smartphone soon, which is confirmed to carry the CMF Phone 1 moniker.

Following a subtle shade published on X (formerly Twitter) last week, CMF has officially teased us with the existence of its first smartphone today.

Modular design in the CMF Phone 1?

Accompanying the post was an image that showcased a partial shot at one of the device's corners. True to CMF's styling, the CMF Phone 1 has a unique design element having an edged dial while the entire finish comes in a bright orange similar to the company's existing accessories.

CMF teases its first smartphone: the Phone 1 / © CMF by Nothing

Based on rumors, the Phone 1's design and build will allow the installation of modular-like proprietary accessories in addition to the case, although it's still unclear how third-party accessories will function. At the same time, it looks like the CMF Phone 1 is missing the transparent touches that have been synonymous with Nothing's smartphones.

CMF Phone 1 specifications and price

Apart from the name, CMF left minimal details about the Phone 1. Based on previous leaks (via Technerd), it should sport mid-range hardware specifications and price. It is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120 HZ refresh rate, while underneath the hood, a Dimensity 7000 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, and 128/256 GB storage can be found.

Additionally, the Phone 1 boasts a rear dual camera consisting of 50 MP wide and 50 MP ultra-wide cameras. The front-facing camera is said to be headlined by a 16 MP snapper. When it comes to charging, the Phone 1 has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity coupled with a decent 33-watts charging speed, which is slower than the Nothing Phone (2a) we reviewed.

Lastly, the report claims that the CMF Phone 1 will launch sometime this June with the actual release happening in July. The device is expected to be priced at around $250 and is set to launch in many markets, although it's unclear if this will arrive in the USA.

Do you look forward to CMF's first smartphone? How much do you think it should cost to undercut other mid-range alternatives? Let's discuss in the comments.