Hot topics

Nothing's CMF Teases the Phone 1 with a Fresh Design Twist

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Nothing Phone 2a Camera Module
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

While we wait for hints to drop about Nothing's Phone (3), the company's sub-brand CMF has already begun teasing its first handset. It appears the budget brand will launch a budget Android smartphone soon, which is confirmed to carry the CMF Phone 1 moniker.

Following a subtle shade published on X (formerly Twitter) last week, CMF has officially teased us with the existence of its first smartphone today.

Modular design in the CMF Phone 1?

Accompanying the post was an image that showcased a partial shot at one of the device's corners. True to CMF's styling, the CMF Phone 1 has a unique design element having an edged dial while the entire finish comes in a bright orange similar to the company's existing accessories.

CMF's Phone 1 smartphone
CMF teases its first smartphone: the Phone 1 / © CMF by Nothing

Based on rumors, the Phone 1's design and build will allow the installation of modular-like proprietary accessories in addition to the case, although it's still unclear how third-party accessories will function. At the same time, it looks like the CMF Phone 1 is missing the transparent touches that have been synonymous with Nothing's smartphones.

CMF Phone 1 specifications and price

Apart from the name, CMF left minimal details about the Phone 1. Based on previous leaks (via Technerd), it should sport mid-range hardware specifications and price. It is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120 HZ refresh rate, while underneath the hood, a Dimensity 7000 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, and 128/256 GB storage can be found.

Additionally, the Phone 1 boasts a rear dual camera consisting of 50 MP wide and 50 MP ultra-wide cameras. The front-facing camera is said to be headlined by a 16 MP snapper. When it comes to charging, the Phone 1 has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity coupled with a decent 33-watts charging speed, which is slower than the Nothing Phone (2a) we reviewed.

Lastly, the report claims that the CMF Phone 1 will launch sometime this June with the actual release happening in July. The device is expected to be priced at around $250 and is set to launch in many markets, although it's unclear if this will arrive in the USA.

Do you look forward to CMF's first smartphone? How much do you think it should cost to undercut other mid-range alternatives? Let's discuss in the comments.

Source: CMF on X, Technerd 9 on X

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing