Nord by OnePlus: OnePlus could turn its affordable range into a real brand

After its merger with Oppo last year, OnePlus could surprise us yet again. The brand is reportedly thinking of making its Nord line a sub-brand or even an independent company. To mark the occasion, the new Nord brand could launch an affordable flagship that is powered by a brand-new skin which is based on OxygenOS.

TL;DR

Nord could become a brand in its own right and launch a flagship device.

The smartphone would run under a new user interface that is based on OxygenOS.

After entering the Android smartphone market with a bang with its OnePlus One in 2014, OnePlus diversified its offerings further by launching its first mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord in 2020. The OnePlus Nord lineup then grew over the years to become a well-established lineup in the market today with several smartphones that cater to different budgets. However, the next evolution of the OnePlus Nord range might end up as something more independent.

Also read our full comparison of the OnePlus Nord range to know which model to choose in 2022

According to a rumor from The Mobile Indian magazine, OnePlus plans to make Nord a sub-brand or even an independent company. The Chinese manufacturer would follow the example of its competitors like Xiaomi with Poco or Oppo with Realme.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Nord 2T To device database

OnePlus ' ambition is to transform Nord into a separate brand with its own brand identity, sales network, and teams. If the separation were to take place, "Nord by OnePlus" would launch its own smartphones and have the distinction of having a stronger offline presence. Nord would rely on its own network of stores in addition to third-party resellers, and would develop a complete ecosystem of several product categories.

Nord would then move upmarket without stepping on OnePlus' toes. The materialization of Nord's independence would be the launch of a new affordable flagship running on a new user interface based on the OxygenOS skin. OnePlus could then focus on the ultra-premium segment, leaving the mid-range market to Nord.

Also read our full OnePlus Nord 2T review

All this reminds me a bit of the relationship between Huawei and Honor. The Chinese giant nurtured Honor for many years before letting the young brand stand on its own two feet, although it was forced to do so due to the sanctions. We also can't help but think of Xiaomi and Poco, which manage to co-exist well in the market without cannibalizing each other's sales, even if we don't really understand Xiaomi's logic with its range anymore.

Anyway, I personally cannot wait to see what OnePlus will do with its Nord range. In a few years' time, the manufacturer has managed to establish itself with successful smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 2 or the Nord CE 2. Maybe Nord will have the same success as Poco or Realme, we simply have to wait and see!

Affiliate offer OnePlus Buds Z2

What do you think about this development? Should OnePlus make Nord a brand of its own? Do you like OnePlus Nord smartphones?