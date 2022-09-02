Nokia x Sustainability: X30, G60 and new subscription service unveiled

HMD Global used IFA 2022 as the platform to present new products from Nokia. The company focused on its positioning as a sustainable alternative to Samsung, Apple, and other smartphone companies. As a result, the G60 and the X30 are both available with three years of updates, a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, and the Nokia Circular subscription service.

TL;DR

Nokia smartphones G60 and X30 were unveiled at IFA 2022.

Each smartphone comes with three years of Android updates, three years of security updates, and a three-year warranty.

Other new launches include: Bluetooth speaker "Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2" and the Nokia Circular subscription service.

The Nokia brand has not been one of the innovation drivers in the smartphone market for a few years now. HMD Global, who purchased Nokia many years ago, has therefore considered a different strategy in moving forward. Nokia is supposed to be a sustainable alternative when it comes to the smartphone market. Thus, it was pleasing when Nokia presented two affordable smartphones with a long update guarantee at IFA 2022.

In addition, there is a subscription model that wants to declare war on the excessive accumulation of electronic waste. The cherry on top? A waterproof Bluetooth speaker was also on display. This is because it's waterproof for all kinds of outdoor use. Outdoors and nature, boys! You understand? Let's start with the smartphones!

Nokia G60 and X30 - 3-3-3 principle with go-as-you-are hardware

Nokia G60

Let's begin with the smartphones! The Nokia G60 offers a 120 hertz fast display with Full HD+ resolution that measures 6.58-inches across diagonally as a highlight. Unfortunately, an LCD panel is still used, which means Nokia cannot keep up with other manufacturers in this price range. In return, a high-performance Snapdragon 695 SoC is used, which also offers 5G support in addition to the ability to handle the latest mobile games without missing a beat.

The triple camera of the Nokia G60 has a resolution of 50 megapixels. / © Nokia

You will also find a 50-megapixel triple camera at the back, with the primary 50MP camera spearheading the department. There is also a 5MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera which are rather disappointing and feel more like fillers. Selfies are taken with the 8MP camera in front, so there is nothing special about it. This might be one of the reasons why Nokia emphasized that the G60 is made from 60% recycled plastic.

The battery capacity stands at 4,500 mAh, which you can quickly recharge via the optional 30-watt charging adapter. The price starts at €349 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The company did not yet reveal how expensive the variants armed with more RAM and up to 128 GB of storage will cost.

Nokia X30

This model from Nokia's premium series, known as the X30, costs at least €519. At that price point, you get 128 GB of working memory and 6 GB of RAM in even the smallest version. Other updates include an optically stabilized 50 MP main camera on the back and a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel. Unlike the G model, however, the refresh rate is limited to just 90 hertz.

Nokia's X30 is a new premium model from the manufacturer. / © Nokia

The X30 offers a slightly faster Quick Charging technology and recharges the unspecified battery capacity with 33 watts. The proportion of recycled plastic is also slightly higher in the X model, which increases to 65 percent. Like its predecessor, you can expect three more Android versions starting with the factory-installed Android 12, three years of security updates, and a three-year warranty. However, Nokia did not yet reveal whether the processor has enough processing muscle to remain relevant over the next three years.

Nokia Circular and a Bluetooth speaker

Instead, HMD Global revealed at IFA that it will launch a subscription model. The company wants to take care of its older devices when they have reached the end of their life cycle at the customer. After that, Nokia will recycle them, upgrade them, and re-subscribe them. Nokia did not reveal the exact prices and the duration of its subscription.

I assume that you will be able to lease Nokia devices for a monthly fee in the future. Ideally, you have the option of returning the phone at any time or opting for 1- or 2-year contracts. You can then send the Nokia device back to the manufacturer where it will be refurbished for further use. This is an exciting system, but it must also be financially profitable for the customer. So let's wait and see how it is executed.

The Wireless Speaker 2 is a new Bluetooth speaker from Nokia. / © Nokia

For the sake of completeness, Nokia also had a Bluetooth speaker on display. This one will be called the Portable Wireless Speaker 2, where it costs €54.99 and consists of a 100-percent recycled case. Unlike its predecessor, it is waterproof according to the IPX7 rating. It also has a battery life of 22 hours which is okay for such a compact speaker. However, Nokia failed to not provide any additional details concerning the performance.