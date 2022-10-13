Patent wars: Oppo and OnePlus may get banned in Australia & more countries

Nokia's latest legislation win in Germany has pushed Oppo and OnePlus out from the major European country. The Finnish company is now suing the Chinese brand in Australia and more countries where it has presence. Nokia winning on its next patent case may eventually ban Oppo and OnePlus smartphones in these markets.

TL;DR

Nokia sues Oppo in Australia and more countries.

Oppo may get banned in these regions if it loses the lawsuits.

Several patent infringements covering Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G technologies are covered.

The same patent infringement is accused against Oppo. According to the previous case in Germany, Oppo stopped paying Nokia of its royalty payments after their contract ended in the year 2021. And now, Nokia is pursuing the same interest from the BKK Group-owned companies according to a report of NokiaPowerUser.

Countries where Oppo may get ban

The referred patents are under Nokia's SEP (Service Enablement Platform) that covers both 4G and 5G connectivity as well as the use of Wi-Fi scanning and security technologies. Several other major brands have current arrangements with Nokia in order to continue using these patents. For instance, Apple paid Nokia the amount of $2 billion in 2017 as part of patent settlement.

Besides the Land Down Under, Nokia has filed lawsuits against Oppo in the UK, France, Spain, Netherlands, India, Indonesia, and even in China. At the same time, Nokia further sues Oppo in Finland and Sweden based on a patent news outlet.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10T 5G Get the latest OnePlus 10T 5G from Amazon! To device database

Is there a fair licensing system?

Oppo's setback in Germany also revealed how companies are taking advantage of the loose licensing system and the absent of RAND/FRAND (Fair, Reasonable and non-discriminatory licensing) in many regions and countries. Oppo recently asked the help of Chinese government to create such fair licensing rate that could serve as a basis of agreements with manufacturers in the near future.

Oppo's Reno 8 Lite midrange Android device was launched in Europe / © NextPit

In the case of Oppo, only a very small percentage of their devices were sold in Germany. However, the ruling has asked them to pay up the amount based on the entire global sales on which they did not adhere due to the practical reasons. It's now unclear what could be its next moves for these territories where new lawsuits are filed.

What are your thoughts on this ongoing Nokia-Oppo Patent Wars saga? Do you think Oppo should instead continue its agreement with Nokia and pay up the patent royalties? Let us hear your answers in the comment section.