Nokia announces six new smartphones: Nokia X20, X10, G10, G20, C10 and C20

Nokia, earlier today, announced the launch of as many as six new smartphones in a live-streamed press event. The new smartphones announced by the company are all part of the company's budget segment and span across three device classes; X series, G series and C series.

Let's take a closer look at each of these phones, shall we?

Nokia X10 and X20

The Nokia X10 and X20 are entry-level handsets that are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset which also happens to be 5G compliant. Both the devices being part of the Android One program also gets three years of security updates. Nokia has also doled out a 3-year-warranty policy on these devices.

The Nokia X10 has a quad-camera setup and uses a 48MP main camera / © NextPit

The Nokia X20, the more expensive of the two models, packs a 32-megapixel front-facing camera and a 64MP rear main camera as part of a quad-camera array that includes a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and twin 2MP depth and macro sensors

Although the two devices look very similar, the Nokia X20 offers a slightly better feature set. / © Nokia

Both the phones feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display. The devices also pack in a 4470 mAh battery. The X10 falls behind on the camera front and gets by with a 48MP sensor and comes with lesser RAM (4GB instead of 8GB).

The Nokia X20 costs 399 euros while the Nokia X10 will be sold for EUR 319. While you can buy the X20 starting May, the X10 will be on the market a month later, in June 2021

Nokia G10 and G20

The Nokia G10 and G20 are also somewhat similar. Both these phones feature a 6.51-inch HD+ display, a 5,020 mAh battery and come powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. This processor is not 5G-capable and you should not expect too much performance from the entry-level processor either.

Instead of a punch hole notch like in the X-series models, Nokia has gone for a waterdrop notch on the G-models / © NextPit

The G series is positioned below the X series and this is clearly evident looking at the camera specs. The G20 gets a quad-camera setup that includes a 48MP primary camera while the N10 gets by with a 13MP sensor.

There's not much to see with the Nokia G10 either, if you know the Nokia G20 / © NextPit

Nevertheless, thanks to the Android One program, both these phones shall receive updates for two years. Both these handsets ar priced below 200 Euros and while the G20 will be available from May for 169 Euros, the G10 will be on sale by the end of this month for 130 Euros.

Nokia C10 and C20

The company also revealed two new C Series models that are positioned at the extreme entry-level segment.The devices feature basic SoCs and offer 1/2GB of RAM and a maximum of 32GB of internal storage. The Nokia C20 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display. So far we only know that the Nokia C20 will be released in June. We will update this article with more details when we get them.

Conclusion and a short comment

To sum up, you could almost say that Nokia has unveiled three smartphones today, each with a slightly tweaked Pro version. However, the X series in particular will have a hard time holding its own in the sub-$300 smartphone segment due to the high level of competition from companies like Realme or Xiaomi.

What do you think of the new Nokia lineup? Let us know in the comments!