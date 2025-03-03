Huawei already has it, Samsung is following suit: We are talking about a tri-fold smartphone in which the display folds not just in one place, but in two. At the Mobile World Congress, Samsung is showing three foldable phones with a double hinge. We have already taken a look at the smartphones.

Samsung is currently acting mysteriously in many places: The Galaxy S25 Edge was presented together with the S25 series, but is still in limbo. Then there are the XR glasses under the codename "Project Moohan" and AR glasses in the style of the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. And: Samsung also teased a triple butterfly at the last Unpacked event.

At the MWC, Samsung's display division will be showing not just one, but three double folders in different sizes and with different folding philosophies. The "Flex G" and the "Flex S" come in Samsung's classic fold format: a full-size smartphone becomes a tablet when unfolded. The letters "G" and "S" in the name describe how the device folds.

Small peephole for notifications: this is how Samsung imagines an asymmetrical flip. / © nextpit

With the Flex G, one part of the display is first folded inwards and the device is then completely closed. The large screen is thus completely inside the device. The Flex S, on the other hand, folds in an S-shape: when closed, two thirds of the screen is on the inside and one third remains visible.

The third form factor is called “Asymmetric Flip” and comes in a Z-flip style. Unlike the commercially available models, however, the compact smartphone folds twice—asymmetrically. This makes the phone really tiny when folded. At least judging by the somewhat unkind name and the fact that Samsung teased a triple folder in folded format at its unpacked event, we are unlikely to see this third form factor on the market any time soon.

You can see our first impressions of the triple folder in the video: