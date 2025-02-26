Samsung's rollout of Android 15 for Galaxy devices has been slow and uncertain. While the One UI 7 Beta is already available for the Galaxy S24 series, it's unclear which other Galaxy models will receive the beta or stable update next. However, a recent discovery suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 may be next in line.

Will Samsung's Current Foldables Get One UI 7 Beta Soon?

Frequent leaker Tarun Vats shared on X that alleged One UI 7 Beta builds for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review) have been spotted on Samsung's test servers in Europe and India. This suggests that Samsung may be preparing to expand its beta program beyond the Galaxy S24 series to include its latest foldable devices.

Additionally, the presence of these builds on test servers could indicate that the beta program will launch in these regions. However, as with the Galaxy S24's One UI 7 Beta, it's likely that South Korea and the USA will also be among the first to receive it.

One UI 7 Beta build and dedicated community pages for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are discovered. / © X/u/TarunVats33

Further supporting this possibility, the leaker also shared screenshots of newly created One UI 7 Beta pages on Samsung's community forum for these Galaxy foldable duo. This adds more weight to speculation that the beta program may soon be extended.

Despite these findings, Samsung has yet to confirm the rollout, and no official launch date has been announced. That said, with these developments, an announcement could be just around the corner—possibly as soon as next month.

The Waiting Game Continues for Older Galaxy Models

While this news offers hope for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 users, the One UI 7 update remains uncertain for other Galaxy models. Even more frustrating for some is Samsung's silence on older devices, a topic I explored in a separate piece that also highlighted the discouraging support for premium models.

Samsung’s Android 15 rollout has been inconsistent, leaving many users disappointed—especially compared to other OEMs that have been quicker to adopt the update.

Meanwhile, Google has already begun testing Android 16 on Pixel devices, with a stable release expected at Google I/O 2025 in May. Given Samsung’s current pace, there’s a real possibility that Android 16 could launch before Samsung even completes its Android 15 rollout for eligible Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Do you think Samsung's handling of the One UI 7 Beta has been slow and disappointing? Share your thoughts in the comments below!