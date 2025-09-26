Xiaomi has previewed its next flagship smartphones ahead of full launch, skipping the 16 naming convention and jumping straight to the Xiaomi 17 range to better align with its rival's iPhone 17. Still, it managed to keep most of the exciting features under wraps until launch day.

Turn the Xiaomi 17 Pro into a Modern Game Boy

The lineup is headlined by the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Both models share a standout feature: a full-width secondary display on the back. While not entirely new, Xiaomi’s 11 Ultra shipped with a rear screen, the new displays are significantly larger and more functional.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro features a 2.7-inch AMOLED panel with 904 x 572 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Pro Max bumps this to 2.9 inches. Both are exceptionally bright, peaking at 3,500 nits, and serve more than cosmetic purposes. They can run apps, display games, and offer interactive features.

You can transform the Xiaomi 17 Pro (Max) into a retro Game Boy-like console using a Xiaomi's custom case. / © Xioami

Practical uses include viewing notifications, previewing calls and messages, controlling music, checking the clock or timer, and displaying wallpapers. For fun, the rear display can transform into a retro handheld console when paired with Xiaomi’s custom Retro Handheld Console Case.

Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max Specs

Beyond the rear screen, the Xiaomi 17 Pro is a flagship in its own right. It sports a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,656 x 1,220, peak brightness of 3,500 nits, and adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz. The panel is protected by Xiaomi’s Dragon Crystal Glass.

Despite the upgrades, the device remains as light as the regular Xiaomi 17 and is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. Xiaomi claims the Pro can survive full immersion up to 4 meters, while the Pro Max can handle up to 6 meters.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro features 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED with a brightness that peaks at 3,500 nits and 1-120 Hz refresh rate. / © Xioami

Camera-wise, the 17 Pro features a 50 MP 1/1.28-inch Light Fusion 950L sensor with f/1.67 Leica optics, paired with a 50 MP telephoto lens offering 5x zoom and a 50 MP ultrawide lens with a 102-degree field of view. A 50 MP front-facing camera rounds out the setup.

Powering the device is a 6,300 mAh battery with 100-watt wired charging and 50-watt wireless charging. It also supports 22.5-watt reverse wireless charging for accessories.

Bigger Battery and Telephoto in the Pro Max

The 17 Pro Max steps up with a larger 6.9-inch display and a massive 7,500 mAh battery. Its 50 MP telephoto lens uses a bigger sensor for improved detail capture, though its macro capability drops to 30 cm compared to the Pro’s 20 cm minimum.

All three models, the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, boot on HyperOS 3.0 and powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, announced at the recent Snapdragon Summit. All get a vapor chamber cooling, with the Pro Max packing the largest with 5,533 mm². The Pro variants offer configurations of 12 GB or 16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB of storage.

Xiaomi 17 Prices

While the standard Xiaomi 17 lacks the secondary rear display, it boasts a larger battery than the Pro at 7,000 mAh. It shares the same 50 MP main and ultrawide cameras, but swaps in a 50 MP telephoto lens with 2.6x zoom. Its 6.3-inch display matches the Pro’s in size and quality.

Pricing starts at CNY 4,499 (~$630) for the Xiaomi 17, CNY 5,000 (~$700) for the 17 Pro, and CNY 6,000 (~$840) for the Pro Max. There’s no word yet on international availability, though pricing will likely vary by region.

What do you think of the Xiaomi 17 Pro’s rear display? Is it a practical innovation or just a flashy gimmick? Share your thoughts in the comments.