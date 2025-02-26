Photoshop Just Went Fully Mobile—And It’s Packed With AI Magic

Hot topics

Adobe is bringing its powerful Photoshop desktop features to mobile and web. The company has announced a new Photoshop app, initially available for iOS and web, with an Android version coming soon. Like many built-in and third-party photo editing tools, the app leverages AI to offer generative editing and design features alongside familiar capabilities.

The new Photoshop app introduces editing features from the desktop version, catering to users who want greater flexibility in designing and editing. It includes layering, selections, and masking for compositing and adding elements to images. Imported images have their layers automatically separated, but you can still use Tap Select or the lasso tool to isolate specific areas. The familiar Spot Healing Brush is also available for quick corrections with a tap or stroke.

These features are available for free to all users. However, access to advanced tools like Magic Wand, Remove Tool, Object Select, Clone Stamp, and advanced blending modes requires a subscription to Adobe's Photoshop Mobile and Web plan, which costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Premium features are also included in Adobe's Creative Cloud subscriptions.

AI Features Are Locked Behind a Paywall

The paid plan also unlocks AI-powered tools via the Adobe Firefly engine, including Generative Fill and Expanded Fill. Additionally, premium subscribers can use the web version and access projects across multiple devices.

While some AI-powered tools are already built into iOS and Android, such as Clean Up in iOS 18 and Magic Eraser on Android, Adobe's offering aligns more closely with Samsung's Galaxy AI Generative Edit, available on select Galaxy devices.

Is Adobe Late to the Game?

For years, Adobe has only offered Lightroom and Photoshop Express on mobile. Now, it's finally introducing a fully-fledged Photoshop app with extensive tools, something many users would say is long overdue. However, there are still more affordable alternatives, such as Canva and Pixelmator (the latter recently acquired by Apple), that provide solid editing capabilities at a lower price point.

The iOS app for iPhone and iPad and web access to Photoshop are already available, with an Android version planned for release later this year. Adobe is also running a beta program for users who want to test the app before its official launch.

Are Adobe’s AI-powered Photoshop features worth the subscription cost? Which editing app do you use on your smartphone or tablet? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Source: Adobe

