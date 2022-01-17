New iPad Air in spring 2022: Is an important feature missing?

The new Apple iPad Air could be released as early as spring 2022 - and what could be a more appropriate event than the WWDC developer conference? According to rumors, the new iPad will be equipped with 5G connectivity and an A15 Bionic chip, which would not be a surprise considering the current iPad mini .

TL;DR

The fifth-generation Apple iPad Air could be sold in stores as early as spring 2022.

The FaceTime HD camera is rumored to be upgraded to 12-megapixels.

Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the new iPad will not get an OLED display.

There are already many leaks and rumors surrounding Apple's upcoming spring event - probably in early June. For example, the new iPhone SE (2022) is supposed to be presented there. Now, there are more and more reports that the new fifth-generation iPad Air will make an appearance at WWDC.

The Japanese site Macotakara reports with reference to Chinese sources that the technical details of the new iPad Air are very similar to those of the current iPad mini. In addition to the 5G mobile standard, the iPad Air is supposed to feature the A15 Bionic chip that is already used in the iPad mini. You can read more about this in our full review of the iPad mini.

According to the rumors, the new iPad Air is supposed to resemble the iPad Pro on the outside! / © NextPit

New camera, but no OLED display?

According to the Chinese source, the FaceTime HD camera on the front of the new iPad Air is getting an update. Thus, the front camera is now said to have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens to compete with the other current iPad models. The back is also said to feature a quad-LED for TrueTone flash. The quad LED allows the flash to be color-matched to the ambient light.

When it comes to Apple rumors, one analyst cannot be missing, of course - we are talking about Ming-Chi Kuo. The Apple analyst claims that the new fifth-generation iPad Air will not have an OLED display. The reason he gives is a possible conflict with the update of the 11-inch iPad Pro, which relies on LED backlights.

The information we have so far about the new iPad Air are only rumors, which is why they should be taken with a grain of salt. It remains to be seen whether it will actually be released in the spring of 2022 - we should know by June at the latest.

Are you looking forward to the iPad Air - and even without an OLED display? Let us know in the comments!