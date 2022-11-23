Neabot NoMo Q11 hands-on: Affordable mopping and vacuuming robot with laser navigation

The Neabot NoMo Q11 is a special kind of vacuum robot. Not only because of its extensive range of functions, but also or mainly because of its futuristic design. If I didn't know better, I would suspect that the German designer Luigi Colani was behind it—who is known worldwide for his biomorphic shapes. The robot advertises suction, wiping and sweeping functions, as well as Alexa voice control and LiDAR navigation. Reason enough to take a closer look at the Neabot NoMo Q11.

Good Outstanding price-performance ratio

Extensive settings in the app

Exceptional and minimalist design

Good suction power Bad Tank & wiping plate not changeable during charging

Wiping performance not convincing

Lid not firmly mounted

Neabot NoMo Q11 release date and price The Neabot NoMo Q11 has already been available on the market for almost a year—even though it seems to come from the future in terms of looks. The original starting price was $699, which would undoubtedly be far too expensive. The crowdfunding platform Indiegogo was the entry point at the time, but don't worry, the robot vacuum cleaner is now offered for $319 on the provider's homepage. However, this is a "Black Friday deal", which ends on November 28, 2022. And if you are a Prime subscriber, the good news is that we also find the robot on Amazon. Affiliate offer Neabot NoMo Q11 To device database Disclaimer: This article is part of a cooperation between Neabot and NextPit. The manufacturer has no influence on NextPit's editorial opinion.

Neabot NoMo Q11 design and build quality The Neabot NoMo Q11 is a visual hit. The suction station already makes quite an impression with its organic lines. The vacuum-mopping robot itself is also impressive in that it does not have a typical laser tower, which allows it to clean where other robots cannot. The 35 x 35 x 8.7 centimeter cleaning bot is made of white plastic, just like the 40 x 27 x 32 centimeter cleaning and charging station. The workmanship of the NoMo Q11 is convincing, and the Chinese manufacturer Neabot has also thought of replacement accessories like a vacuum cleaner bag, a Hepa filter, a side brush, and an extra wiping cloth. The Neabot NoMo Q11 also comes with an initial set of replaceable accessories. / © NextPit On the front, we can see the bumper and a large pane of black-tinted acrylic glass, behind which the LiDAR sensor technology is located. On the back, the combined dust and water container can be removed. The volume is 300 milliliters for water and 250 milliliters for dust. The wiping plate is attached underneath. You put a cloth over this plate, which is moistened by three integrated nozzles. The "moisture" can be set in the app. LiDAR for the win! / © NextPit On the top of the NoMo Q11 are two buttons for start/stop and back to the charging station. A blue light bar sits all around, which on the one hand signals where there are obstacles—or whether charging is active. There is also a setting in the app to turn off the LED light. Thresholds of up to 1.8 cm are not too high for the Neabot NoMo Q11. / © NextPit The charging station itself has an automatic suction device. The dust then ends up in a dust bag at the top—you should easily manage a month without emptying it in between. Unusual: The cover is not connected with a hinge, but can simply be removed. At the end of this chapter, we want to spoil you with the rest of the technical data. The Neabot NoMo Q11 has a 5,200 mAh battery installed, which is fully charged in 360 minutes and then delivers a suction duration of 120 minutes. The maximum suction power is 4,000 Pa. In terms of volume, the Neabot NoMo Q11 is in the midfield with 65 decibels.

The Neabot NoMo Q11 in action Let's move on to the more exciting part of our hands-on: What does the Neabot NoMo Q11 have to offer? The initial setup is quite smooth: Download the free "Neakasa" app, press the two buttons on the top of the robot for five seconds, and a connection to the smartphone and the home network is established. The cleaning robot then starts to walk around the apartment to familiarize itself with its new home. We noticed right away that the dToF laser (direct-Time-of-Flight) has quite a decent detection range. Despite a maximum step-climbing ability of 1.8 centimeters, the robot vacuum did not reach my bathroom (5 cm high threshold), but it mapped it almost completely. The appNeabot NoMo Q11 vacuuming and mopping robot. / © NextPit. On the other hand, the bedroom is mapped as one room together with the hallway and cannot be divided into two rooms despite the option available in the app. The Neabot is marketed as a dusting and mopping robot. And indeed, its navigation is convincing even without a huge laser tower. In addition to the four crash sensors, the Q11 also offers 3D Obstacle Avoidance. It recognizes shoes and similar objects flawlessly. However, a sock, for example, caused a problem in the test—the NoMo Q11 ate it and was subsequently blocked. The voice does not yet change language, but everything can be recorded in your native language. / © NextPit There is also something like a carpet detection—which you can clearly notice. On carpet, the robot vacuum pushes the suction power to the maximum 4,000 Pa. Nevertheless, I would see its strengths more on hard floors. Although the so-called wiping functions are advertised as active, the manufacturer does not mean two rotating wiping mops, as in the recently tested Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo. The Neabot NoMo Q11 more or less pulls the mop plate with the moistened cloth behind it. This also means that a carpet comes into direct contact with the wet rag. And while we are on the subject of mops, one more shortcoming should be mentioned: If the Neabot NoMo Q11 is in the charging station, neither the mop plate nor the dust and water tank of the robot can be removed, since the vacuum cleaner is upside down in the charging station for this. When the Neabot NoMo Q11 is in the charging station, you cannot reach the mop plate or the water tank. / © NextPit