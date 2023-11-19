Hot topics

Narwal Freo is a Top Self-Cleaning Robot to Buy Now at $400 Off

NextPit Narwal Freo Vacuum Robot Test
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you're looking for a robot vacuum with reliable cleaning and intelligent functions, there is an ongoing sale that puts some popular models at their best prices. Among those worth investing in is the Narwal Freo with vacuuming and mopping features on top of a self-cleaning station, which is now $400 off on Amazon.

This early Black Friday offer ultimately slashes 33 percent less the usual price of Narwal Freo at $1199. Meaning, you can buy the unit at $799 through a coupon. Narwal is also offering the accessories pack for $100 off if you bundle this to the robot vacuum, subsequently listing the set for $899.

Why the Narwal Freo is considered an exceptional 2-in-1 robot cleaner to buy

We gave the Narwal Freo a solid 9/10 score in Thomas' review, with the major ding from its premium pricing. But now that the high-end vacuum and mopper is discounted, it makes it even a compelling choice now that it is more affordable for your wallet.

The robot itself has a vacuuming and mopping combo solution, with the latter boasting a patented design that adjusts the right applicable force to the type of floor for effective mopping. Navigation and 3D mapping is enabled by LiDAR and arrays of other sensors and a camera. The Freo also picks the most efficient cleaning route, and you can even select which area to cover.

Narwal Freo robot vacuum and mopper
Narwal Freo's accessories set is also on sale if you bundle it with the unit / © Narwal

A thoughtful addition to the Freo is the dynamic cleaning report that optionally includes a short video clip of the space it has cleaned along with the other metrics like route, cleaning times, and duration. Of course, Narwal has added some security and privacy measures for added peace of mind.

Narwal Freo's base station is no slouch either. It features the DirtSense that automatically detects when the mop pads need a wash session. Plus, this is customizable using the three modes of drying. There is a large dust bin at the station that holds dirt for a few weeks of hands-free cleaning in addition to the water tank for refilling the robot and cleaning its mops.

Do you prefer a robot cleaner with both vacuum and mopping features? What do you think of the Narwal Freo at this rate? Shoot us with your answers in the comments. Please let us know if you'd like to see more smart home deals too.

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

