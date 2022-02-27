MWC 2022: This is what Huawei's "super devices" are all about

Huawei unveiled its "super device" at MWC 2022 . Even though the manufacturer emphasizes the latest Huawei MateBook X Pro in the press conference, the super device is strictly speaking not a single device. Instead, Huawei wants to make a seamless device out of the entirety of their ecosystem. Live on site, I was able to find out a bit about how that works.

TL;DR

Huawei introduces the concept of the "super device" at MWC 2022.

This is the merging of multiple devices into one seamless ecosystem.

Also presented: Huawei MateBook X Pro, Huawei MateBook E, and Huawei MatePad Paper.

Huawei's vision to merge all available devices into one ecosystem continues to take shape. If you've been following the last few months of the company still reeling from the U.S. trade embargo, you may know what's meant. The Huawei "super device," which was teased ahead of the smart home device press conference, is thus a composite of several devices.

William Tian unveiled new hardware and the Super Device at MWC 2022. / © NextPit / Huawei

Huawei's application examples actually look practical here. For example, you can open your phone's operating system on the new Huawei MateBook X Pro with a few taps to wirelessly drag pictures from the picture gallery. Or you can open a drawing program on the PC and then draw with a stylus on the tablet or smartphone, only to see the input directly on the PC. While the manufacturer is increasingly relying on its own HarmonyOS operating system in China, the more seamless ecosystem should also work with the Android-based EMUI.

New notebooks and Remarkable clone presented

In addition to the super device concept, Huawei also unveiled new hardware. The latest MateBook Pro X is a classic notebook with a high-quality touch display, "Intel Core i7" processor, 16 gigabytes of RAM and a terabyte of internal storage. The MateStation X, on the other hand, is an all-in-one PC with a high screen-to-case ratio of 92%.

Huawei's new MateBook E is coming to Germany - for now, unfortunately, as the only device of the new devices / © NextPit / Huawei

The Huawei MateBook E, however, is different, and according to the press release, it will be released in two versions starting on March 14. The MateBook E is a 2-in-1 device - a mixture of notebook and tablet with a detachable keyboard. It uses a 12.6-inch Huawei OLED Real Color FullView display with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The pre-installed Windows 11 is supposed to be driven by either an Intel i3 processor or an Intel i5 processor of the 11th generation.

The MateBook E can also be configured with a storage configuration of 8/128 GB or 16/512 GB. You will have to budget for either 649 euros or 1,199 euros (around $732 and $1,353 respectfully). Pre-orders get the optional M-Pencil stylus and the FreeBuds Pro until March 13 for the more expensive model, while the cheaper model comes with a Huawei keyboard.

The MatePad Paper offers an e-ink display. / © NextPit / Huawei

In my opinion, however, Huawei's most exciting announcement is the MatePad Paper, a tablet with a 10.3-inch e-ink display. This is also available with the M-Pencil, which offers a low latency of 26 milliseconds and over 4,000 pressure points. The display of the Paper tablet is covered with a layer that is supposed to simulate paper.

In combination with the stylus, this is supposed to create a particularly realistic writing experience. As usual for e-ink tablets, the battery life is supposed to be up to two weeks. Last but not least, the tablet is particularly light and weighs only 360 grams.

Do you believe in Huawei's vision of a super device? Let me know in the comments!