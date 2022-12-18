Tech & Community
The ThinkPhone might be Motorola's answer to the rugged Galaxy Xcover

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Lenovo could take advantage of Motorola's popularity in the US and other markets when launching its first Think-branded smartphone. A new device bearing the "ThinkPhone" moniker has apparently been leaked revealing its design and potential specifications to rival Samsung's rugged smartphone.

Lenovo's ThinkPads are known to be durable and versatile, and these might be carried over to the upcoming ThinkPhone. Based on the images shared by The Tech Outlook, the Android handset has a typical punch-hole design, but it sports a water-resistant rating. Noticeably, it also uses a metal frame and carbon-esque back that could provide a more robust build similar to the Galaxy Xcover 6 or Motorola Defy (review).

ThinkPad-like features on a Motorola phone

There is also a set of buttons housed on the right side while a red button is positioned at the left. The latter resembles the etched TrackPoint pointer found on ThinkPad laptops although this may offer a different shortcut function such as quick pairing with computers.

Motorola ThinkPhone specs, design, price leaked
Motorola ThinkPhone's design / © TheTechOutlook

In terms of underneath specs, the Motorola ThinkPhone is getting a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 instead of the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, the RAM is tipped to max out at 12GB coupled with a 5.000 mAh battery and 68W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 6.6-inch OLED screen.

Motorola ThinkPhone specs

Camera-wise, the device sports a 50 MP main sensor along with 13 MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensors. The front-facing has a beefed-up 32 MP snapper, but video recording capabilities are undisclosed whether it will support up to 4K resolution.

Among those mentioned, it's quite vague on which are the main selling points of the ThinkPhone. Lenovo may instead introduce added software functionalities and upgraded security features, though those are yet to be confirmed including the price. Accordingly, how much are you willing to spend for ThinkPhone?

Via: TheTechOutlook

