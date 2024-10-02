Motorola is growing its ThinkPhone family with the introduction of the ThinkPhone 25. While the original ThinkPhone is something that you can't buy normally, the new ThinkPhone 25 will be available for everyone looking for an extra tough and extra secure Android smartphone. And it will be cheaper and more compact.

Which exclusive ThinkPhone features are in tow

The Motorola ThinkPhone 25 ships with the ThinkShield, which is a set of comprehensive security and protection tools for user security and protection. The set also includes the Moto Secure utilized for managing security and privacy settings, plus it adds a dedicated secret folder.

Like the previous ThinkPhone, the ThinkPhone 25 also takes advantage of a seamless user experience when paired with a Lenovo or ThinkPad PC. Among these features are unified notifications, a shared keyboard, and controlling the ThinkPhone from the PC, among others. There is a Think 2 Think connectivity for a universal clipboard for text and quick file transfer.

It's 2024, and no announcement is complete without AI. The ThinkPhone 25 boasts Moto AI, which is a custom conversational chatbot of the company and is also capable of AI-enabled text summarization and wallpaper generation similar to other suites of AI tools. But more than usual, this extends to blurring sensitive information in images.

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 has mid-range power

In terms of specs, the Motorola ThinkPhone 25 is stepping in the shoes of a mid-range device rather than a premium one. It features a 6.3-inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh and 1220 x 2670 pixels resolution while protected by the new Gorilla Glass 7i glass. The display choice makes the handset relatively compact, measuring 6.07x2.80x0.32 inches (154.1x71.2x8.1 mm) and tipping the scale at 6 ounces.

Motorola's new ThinkPhone 25 is a mid-range Android smartphone and features rugged design. / © Motorola

Despite the size, it is rated with IP68 dust and water certification and up to 1.3 meter drop-to-concrete resistance. Plus, it's military-graded and has an aramid back cover similar to the first ThinkPhone, though it settles with a plastic frame.

Internally, it is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, which is a sizeable downgrade from the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor in the ThinkPhone. Rather, you'll be getting here a larger base storage of 256 GB paired with 8 GB RAM. Moreover, it has a 4,310 mAh battery capacity and charges as fast as the pricier model, having 67 watts wired and 15 wireless charging speeds.

Motorola ditches the extra 16 MP sensor from the front-facing module but retains the 32 MP camera. However, it adds a new 10 MP 3x telephoto snapper at the back while the rest of the main imaging setup consists of a 50 MP wide and 13 MP ultrawide.

How much the Motorola ThinkPhone 25 will cost and when can you buy it

The ThinkPhone 25 runs on Android 14 and Motorola says it will receive 5 more major OS upgrades matched by 5 years of security patches.

The Lenovo-owned company says the ThinkPhone 25 will launch globally in November for $499 (€499/£450). It will be available directly from Motorola and select retailers.

Affiliate offer Motorola Razr (2024)

Are you looking to snag the ThinkPhone 25 once it launches? Let us know in the comments.