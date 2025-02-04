Galaxy Z Flip Competitor—Now 50% Off!

If you're in the market for a foldable smartphone that won’t break the bank, now might be the perfect time to take the plunge. Motorola's Razr+ is a strong alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip, and right now, Amazon has slashed the price of the previous Razr+ model unlocked to just $499—a hefty $500 discount (50 percent) from its original $999 price tag.

While this isn’t the lowest price we've seen for Motorola’s flip phone, it’s close to the record low. The deal currently applies to the blue and black color options, with other variants out of stock.

Why the Motorola Razr+ 2023 Is Still a Top Flip Smartphone

Although Motorola has launched a newer Razr lineup for 2024, the Razr+ 2023 (also known as the Razr 40 Ultra globally) remains an excellent choice for Android enthusiasts looking for the versatility of a foldable device. The "plus" in its name signifies upgraded specs compared to the standard model, including a 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display with a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate and durable Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

One standout feature is that the cover display can run apps natively—something Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series still lacks. This means you can launch and use apps without unfolding the phone, adding a layer of convenience. Inside, the Razr+ 2023 boasts a 6.9-inch foldable main display that reaches up to 1,400 nits of brightness and supports the same fast 144 Hz refresh rate.

The unfolded AMOLED display of Motorola's Razr+ 2023 measures 6.9 inches diagonally with a 2,640 x 1,080 px resolution and fast 165 Hz refresh rate, which is the fastest among foldable smartphones. / © nextpit

The cover houses a dual-camera system in a punch-hole design, featuring a 12 MP wide lens and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. In our tests, the Razr+ delivered impressive photos and videos in daylight, with vibrant colors and rich details. Low-light performance is less stellar, but the cameras still manage decent results when needed.

For selfies, the phone shines with a large 32 MP front-facing camera, offering plenty of detail and flexibility for cropping.

Under the hood, the Razr+ 2023 is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM for snappy, responsive performance. Its 3,800 mAh battery offers average battery life but makes up for it with 30W fast charging, helping you get back to full power quickly.

