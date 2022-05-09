Motorola RAZR surprise: Dual cameras featured with 3rd-gen foldables

The official branding isn’t yet known, but the exciting bit of news pertains to a snazzy new design like that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Until then, let’s call this Motorola flip phone the “ RAZR 3 ”: Evan Blass via 91Mobiles coins it the “Motorola Maven”. It has a thinner feel at the bottom— that strange hump is gone, and it gives the phone a significantly larger panel.

A new leak gives a sneak peek at the RAZR 3.

Revamped camera array with 2 sensors—not just 1.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and a “plus” variant are featured.

Hopefully arriving this Summer, the RAZR 3’s color scheme options are “Tranquil Blue” and “Quart Black”. The previous devices offered were also foldables, one in 2019 which received less than favorable reviews related to hardware problems and snail-like software updates. The next foldable released in 2020 had better performance all-around, but serious competition and a high price tag ultimately hurt sales.

This is the new Motorola RAZR 3 (aka Maven) spotting a dual camera module / © 91mobiles

New Motorola RAZR will probably boast two camera sensors

While the previous versions from 2019 and 2020 offered only one camera, the RAZR 3 has a primary sensor of 50MP with a 13MP ultra-wide, housed in the left corner. There’s also a 32MP camera for selfies. The display itself remains pleasantly the same at FHD+.

As for the specs, this RAZR flip phone comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, but with two versions of the phone: one with the existing Gen 1, and another offering a “Plus” variant. We can expect some delivery delays on the “Plus” chip as it is yet unannounced according to 9to5Google. RAM options come in at 8 GB/12 GB with storage choices at 256 GB/512 GB, depending on your chosen variant.

If this rumor proves true, could Motorola's next flip smartphone compete with Samsung's Z Flip series?

